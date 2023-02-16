See the Best Parts of National Parks Around the World with These Tour Groups

While you might be familiar with traversing the red rocks and sequoias of your own backyard, international parks pose a different kind of challenge. With exploration-worthy reserves ranging from elephant-lined floodplains and tropical archipelagos to massive Patagonian fjords, you’ll run into a whole new host of highly specific needs if you want to experience them properly. We’re talking about safari transportation, scuba diving equipment, and stargazing know-how, to name a few. And then there’s the fact that walking into a conservation area requires a certain kind of awareness anywhere, but especially when you’re on an entirely different continent. Luckily there are a bevy of locally oriented tour groups that are well-acquainted with these pockets of natural splendor—and ready to help you pay your reverence while answering any questions along the way. So whether you plan on ascending mountains in Morocco or zip lining through the rainforests of Australia, here are the tour companies that will help you make your time worthwhile.

Daintree National Park, Australia: Daintree Rainforest Tours Daintree National Park lends itself to a variety of bio-diverse terrain. With the comprehensive Daintree Tour, you’ll have the opportunity to hit some of the major highlights. Explore the boulders that make up Mossman Gorge, learn about the local flora and fauna on a guided walk through Marrdja, Dubuji, or Jindalba, then hop on a boat and cruise through Cooper Creek, gliding through mangrove and crocodile territory. Or, flash through it all with the Ultimate Daintree Zipline Tour. Hatta Mountain Reserve, Dubai: Hatta Adventures Through Hatta Adventures, a group of Hatta natives will show you around Dubai’s ancient national park, home to the largest population of the endangered Arabian Tahr in the UAE. Hop on a mountain bike and pedal through some camel farms, or get inside a kayak and explore the turquoise waters of Hatta dam. You can also go for a hike to the famous “HATTA” sign, but if you’re up for more of a voyage, take on the “Hatta Hiking Challenge,” which boasts a 7-kilometer trek through the reserve. Route of Parks of Patagonia, Chile: Say Hueque In 2022, Say Hueque was recognized as Argentina’s Lead Tour Operator by the World Travel Awards, and for good reason. The company leads immersive tours around Patagonia, and does so sustainably, offsetting 100% of carbon emissions produced by land travel and planting one tree per traveler on each trip. While the company is based in Argentina, its expertise extends to Chile. The Best of Chile tour is a two-week trip that takes you through the desert of San Pedro de Atacama, followed by Torres del Paine, and ending with Santiago.