What to Pack for an International Park Adventure, According to Experts
Seasoned tour guides and outdoor adventurists across the globe share what's inside their carry-ons.
Whether you’re embarking on a Namibian safari, kayaking through Scottish waters, or hiking up a Salvadoran volcano, packing for an international expedition requires more than just the usual passport, outlet adaptors, and comfy walking shoes. Outdoor adventures on foreign soil call for particularly strategic decisions as you consider questions like: How do you account for drastically changing temperatures? What should you wear to detract attention from wildlife? Is it necessary to prepare for electricity dead zones? And of course, the big one: How can you bring everything you need on a plane?
One especially convenient aspect of a domestic voyage is being able to load up the trunk of a car with anything your adventurous spirit desires, from kayaks and canoes to fishing poles and skis. But you can’t quite do the same with weight-restricted, checked baggage. And, of course, the last thing you’ll want to do when preparing to spot tigers or walk glaciers is carry more than what’s necessary.
To help you pack light but effectively as you head overseas, we reached out to tour guides and outdoor adventurers around the world for their absolute essentials.
First thing’s first: You’re gonna need a map. But things can get tricky when you’re in the remote wilderness, devoid of cell service. “Gaia GPS is my trusted, go-to mapping app,” says Emilie Drinkwater, Utah-based mountain guide and Outdoor Research Ambassador. “I can plan routes, make tracks, study terrain features, and familiarize myself with where I’m going using a variety of map layers from topographic maps to satellite imagery to slope angle shading.” While the free version of the app offers a few basic maps, it's Gaia GPS Premium ($3/month) that provides all those terrain features, available for access offline. For trips abroad, you can choose from several Canada map sources, a catalog of Canada hiking trails, as well as global satellite and topo maps for all over the world.
If there’s anything national parks around the world have in common, it’s an opportunity to hike, regardless of whether you’re going up the peaks of Jeju Island or through the waterfalls of Guadeloupe. These Vectiv hikers from The North Face are a solid option if you’re looking for something weightless, which will help you out on both the trails and the suitcase scale. “One of our guides prefers these boots because they are strong and waterproof, yet feel very light while hiking,” says Mustapha Bouinbaden, founder of Toubkal Trekking in Morocco.
For rougher landscapes, Dawn Rainbolt, Marketing & PR Executive of Wilderness Scotland, recommends German brand Meindl for its Burma Pro MFS hiking boots. “In the Highlands, for instance, the terrain is rugged, and trips often take you off the trails and over rough, uneven, and sometimes wet ground,” she says. “These boots are grippier on rock and wet ground, and the thicker soles also protect your feet and provide a stable platform to stand on.”
If you plan on spending entire days touring landscapes, consider investing in an all-purpose pack. Not only can it compartmentalize all your outdoor essentials, but it can also double as a carry-on. Drinkwater is a big fan of Blue Ice for its variety of sizes and activity-specific styles. “I like the Firecrest because it can do it all—hike, climb, or backcountry ski—while still being simple, durable, and lightweight,” she says. “I love the shoulder strap pockets (great for a water bottle, phone, sunscreen, etc), the full length side access zip, and best of all, a choice of torso sizes.”
Whether you’re on your home turf or another continent, you’ll always need to prepare for rain—unless, of course, you’re traveling to the Atacama Dessert. “It can be hard to enjoy anything when you’re cold and wet,” says Rainbolt, alluding to Scotland’s often-drizzly climate. “Along with a moisture-wicking base layer (synthetic or Merino wool), we always recommend a waterproof jacket. Easy to pop on or peel off, this will help keep you comfortable all day long.”
“It’s very useful to have a power bank when you’re hiking in Toubkal National Park, due to the shortage of electricity in remote areas,” says Bouinbaden, who recommends the Silicon Power C20QC for its reliable battery. “It’s easy to hold in your hand, very light, and doesn’t take up much space in your pocket,” he says. Plus, this gadget has two USB ports, so you can share the energy with a friend and avoid fighting for outlet space in crowded basecamp lodges.
Cooler temperatures call for toasty down jackets, but you might not want to squeeze a floor-length parka into your suitcase. Instead, opt for a down hoodie like this one, which Drinkwater praises for its lightweight warmth. “I run cold so even if it’s a summer evening or windy multi pitch rock climb, I never leave this insulated jacket behind,” she says. “It comes in nice colors, has reinforced shoulder material, and the down is responsibly sourced.” The abrasion-resistant material will stand up against all kinds of terrain, and the best part is, it all packs down into a tiny sack.
“Perfect for extra support on rocky, uneven, and mountainous terrain, trekking poles enhance your stability, increase your endurance, improve your posture, increase speed (especially when going downhill), and reduce the impact on your knees while hiking,” says Rainbolt. Black Diamond’s Trail model comes with interchangeable tips and baskets, so you can adjust them according to the terrain or season. And fret not—this variety has a telescoping design to make them more compact when they’re not in use.
Drinkwater doesn’t leave the house without her InReach Mini. “It’s so small, there’s no excuse not to take it on any remote adventure,” she says. “Not only is it an emergency communication device, but I also use it to text my friends and family when I’m in faraway locations that don’t have cell service.” This communicator can also track you while you hike, climb, or ski. And when paired with the Earthmate app, it can act as a backup to paper or digital maps. Use it to get weather updates, or allow friends and family to follow along on your adventures.