What to Pack for an International Park Adventure, According to Experts

Whether you’re embarking on a Namibian safari, kayaking through Scottish waters, or hiking up a Salvadoran volcano, packing for an international expedition requires more than just the usual passport, outlet adaptors, and comfy walking shoes. Outdoor adventures on foreign soil call for particularly strategic decisions as you consider questions like: How do you account for drastically changing temperatures? What should you wear to detract attention from wildlife? Is it necessary to prepare for electricity dead zones? And of course, the big one: How can you bring everything you need on a plane?

One especially convenient aspect of a domestic voyage is being able to load up the trunk of a car with anything your adventurous spirit desires, from kayaks and canoes to fishing poles and skis. But you can’t quite do the same with weight-restricted, checked baggage. And, of course, the last thing you’ll want to do when preparing to spot tigers or walk glaciers is carry more than what’s necessary.

To help you pack light but effectively as you head overseas, we reached out to tour guides and outdoor adventurers around the world for their absolute essentials.