How to Fly As Safely As Possible During the COVID-19 Outbreak

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a lot of upheaval in the travel industry, and the timing on as to when it will subside is still unclear, so it’s very understandable to be confused about what kinds of travel, to what destinations, are being affected. We’re right there with you. We spoke to experts to break down the most pressing questions to help you navigate the current landscape of air travel.
What are the best tips for staying safe while flying right now?
“The most important things people can do are definitely the basic protections: making sure to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer,” said Rachel Vreeman, director of the Arnhold Institute for Global Health. “Trying to avoid people who are coughing and sneezing, and if you’re coughing and sneezing, not only covering your mouth and nose yourself but of course seeking medical attention.”
Just how helpful is hand sanitizer, really?
Hand sanitizer has its place. It’s not as effective in preventing the spread of the virus as a good, vigorous washing with soap, but for the times when soap and water are not an option -- like when you’re rushing through security, or seated on a plane -- it’s absolutely better than nothing.
“If you’re on the move, if you’re traveling in a place where a sink isn’t readily available, it’s a great thing to use between contacts,” Vreeman said. “That being said, you do need to be cautious about completely drying out your skin as well. If you’re using it to a degree that you’re starting to get breaks in your skin, you need to be careful because that too can actually let infections get into your body.”
What about face masks?
Vreeman says face masks do not play nearly as important a role in all this as soap and water (and hand sanitizer), and it’s possible that the standard designs aren’t especially effective against the virus. But they still could be useful in helping prevent you from passing the virus to someone else if you yourself become affected. So if you feel sick and have access to a mask, by all means utilize it; at the very least, it’s not gonna hurt -- especially if you have to navigate crowded spaces like airports and airplanes.
What are airlines doing differently right now?
“United has been providing air service for almost 100 years, and though this particular challenge is unusual -- the spread of the coronavirus is different from other pandemics that we’ve seen in the past -- these sorts of challenges aren’t something we’re unfamiliar with,” said United Airlines spokesperson Charles Hobart. “We’re in daily contact with the CDC, the WHO, and other agencies to ensure that we have the most updated information.”
Delta provided a similar statement to Thrillist over email. In addition to more rigorous cleaning procedures, airlines have modified some in-flight policies -- you might see flight attendants wearing gloves, and giving you new cups each time you request a refill. You can find coronavirus policies for United Airlines here, for Delta Air Lines here, for American Airlines here, for Southwest Airlines here, and for JetBlue here.
As for what else you can do yourself, Hobart emphasized “avoiding touching your nose, or your face; avoiding touching other people; if you’re sick, or you feel like you’re not up to flying, staying home.”
Is non-essential flying a bad idea right now?
“We are at a particular point in the pandemic where it’s tricky to say,” Vreeman said. “There’s a point where travel restrictions are really important because there is this need geographically to contain where the virus is, but we are right at this tipping point where the virus has spread to enough places that I think increasingly we’re going to see much more of the community transmission.”
Currently, Vreeman says, we’re working under the assumption that the virus is now everywhere, so we’ll start thinking more in terms of what’s called mitigation -- how to best minimize your chances of being exposed and of passing it on to others. For the time being, it might be a good idea to self-restrict some of your travel if you have regular contact with folks who are elderly or have weaker immune systems, but generally speaking there’s no way to know yet how much that might help.
