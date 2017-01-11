Travel

Islands You Can Rent on Airbnb

By Published On 01/19/2016 By Published On 01/19/2016
Courtesy of Airbnb

Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to own a G6 and frequently drink Champagne in non-celebratory settings to afford your own private island, at least for a week. Nope, all you need is a little imagination -- and a lot of bug spray. Here are five private islands you can totally afford to rent on Airbnb.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Bird Island

Placencia, Belize
Rate: $350/night
Twenty minutes from Placencia, Belize, lies a small island inside a coral reef. And for $350 per couple (or an additional $50 per extra person), you get the whole damn thing; plus transportation to/from, fishing gear, kayaks, and a fire pit. The island has a main house and a separate cabana, for a grand total of three bedrooms, four beds, and one bathroom. Look at it from the sky -- it's ridiculous.

Sreenshot via Airbnb

Laurel Island

East Hampton, CT
Rate: $210 per person/night
This five-acre island has five private cottages (14 total rooms) that can accommodate, get this, 36 people! So yes, it’s the best location for that Norwex sales party you keep talking about organizing. By day, explore the wooded areas, kayak, or play volleyball. By night, sit on your own private dock and stare at the lake, drink beer, and talk about how well life is working out for you since you started selling microfiber rags.

Courtesy of Airbnb

The Ark, Tintipan

Cartagena de Indias, Bolivar, Colombia
Rate: $450 per night
Located 90 minutes from Cartagena by boat, this small island in the archipelago of Islas del Rosario and San Bernardo boasts a 10,000sqft four-bedroom villa with direct access to gorgeous white beaches and stunning ocean views. Best part, it can accommodate up to 25 of your closest friends, all of whom can board a hired boat (with a certified captain!) to cruise the other islands in the area. 

Courtesy of Airbnb

Private island cottage

Ottawa, ON, Canada
Rate: $160/night
Wildlife, water sports, and getting back to nature -- that's why you're renting this private island on Big Rideau Lake. The 100-year-old (renovated) cottage is centered around a large family room for raucous games of Apples to Apples, while a seat on the porch affords you beautiful views of the lake. The place sleeps six but throw in the futons and you're up to nine. The only catch, three words: “summer environmental toilet.” 

Courtesy of Airbnb

Pine Isle, Lake Maranacook

Winthrop, ME
Rate: $150/night (five-night minimum)
OK, so maybe you can’t rent this ENTIRE island, but for $150 a night you can rent a room in the only house on it, which is still pretty exclusive, right? In its 1920s heyday, Lake Maranacook was a prime spot for East Coast urbanites eager to trade the sounds of the city for the sunsets of the lake. The island's house, which was built in 1910, offers three rentable rooms, the largest of which is apparently blue ('cause that's what it's called, the Blue Room). The rest of the house boasts a fireplace, screened-in porches, and a dock. Hosts provide transport to and from the mainland.

Meagan Drillinger is a contributing writer for Thrillist and wishes her life could be an endless cascade of rosé. Follow her on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook: @drillinjourneys.

