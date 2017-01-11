10 Items You Need to Survive in the Wilderness

Alan Says: “To improvise a metal pot would be almost impossible. There are ways you can do it, but it would involve so much more energy and it wouldn't be efficient."



2. A handy saw

Used for more than potentially freeing a limb while stuck between a rock and a hard place, the saw is pretty great for shorter excursions into the wilderness, due to its lightweight nature, precision, and unlikelihood of causing accidental bodily harm.

Alan Says: “If you’re fatigued, you can use it instead of swinging around a sharp object. It’s less likely to cause any injury.” During his sojourn into the forests of Canada, Alan used the saw mostly to build his shelter and cut logs down to a size where he could split them into smaller pieces for firewood -- something you might be doing almost daily if you’re roughing it.