Live Like an ‘80s Casino Magnate in This Retro Las Vegas Suite

When Gaughan moved to Las Vegas in 1950, the city wasn’t anywhere near as glamorous as it is today. The future desert hotspot only had about 25,000 residents, a smattering of casinos, and Frank Sinatra was about a year out from playing his first Vegas show. Still, Gaughan—a one-time Omaha bookmaker—saw promise in the city and its gambling future. He bought a 3% stake in the Flamingo, then another 3% in the Boulder Club, and just a decade later opened his own casino, the Las Vegas Club. Many more casinos would pass through his hands in the years to come, and at his peak, Gaughan owned an estimated 25% of available real estate in Downtown Vegas, making him one of the most successful mid-century moguls in all of Sin City.

One of Gaughan’s signature properties was the El Cortez, which he purchased in 1963. He moved into the casino’s penthouse with his wife Bertie in 1980, reigning over his Vegas empire from their fully customized perch on the 15th floor. Though Gaughan sold the El Cortez to his business partner in 2008, he kept on living in the suite until his death in 2014. Since then, the El Cortez has kept the suite as Gaughan left it as a tribute to their onetime owner, renting it out by request to Vegas visitors interested in stepping into the shoes of the mid-century magnate.