Finally Planning that Dream Trip to Japan? Here are Four Tour Groups To Get You Started

The fantastic news first: After being under strict lockdown since 2020—including a stint hosting the 2021 summer Olympics —Japan is once again open to visitors hailing from 99 foreign countries, including the US. But, of course, there’s a stipulation. Leisure visitors must be in the accompaniment of a tour group licensed by Japan. If you pictured yourself wandering solo among the cherry blossoms, catering to your own whims, you’ll have to wait a bit longer—you’ll only be allowed in if you’re chaperoned.

But all is not lost. If you’ve never been to Japan—the country that brought us forest bathing, crying therapy, hot spring onsens (some sake-spiked) and an incredible penis festival, plus the usual suspects of Mount Fuji, Sapporo, Okinawa, and Hiroshima—a tour group is probably the best way to be introduced anyway. They’ll show you the way of the land, the best hole-in-the-wall spots to stuff your face (ramen! Sushi! Onigiri! All of it!), and the most picturesque locations, while grounding it all in the country’s storied history. If you book soon and visit Kyoto in July, you’ll be just in time for the Gion Matsuri festival, one of the biggest, oldest, and most popular festivals in the country, so a tour group could help you navigate that as well (not to mention provide accommodations, which by now would be impossible to get).

For our part, visitors from countries with the “blue designation” are expected to be on fully escorted tours and purchase a tourist visa. Travel insurance must be secured that covers COVID-19 treatments, and you must also present a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of your departure. No vaccination or quarantine is required, but masks are.

Then, all you have to do is sit back, relax, and get ready for the frenetic, beautiful, ancient, and futuristic landscape that awaits. Here are some guided tour options to get your foot in the door.