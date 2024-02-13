Jason Mraz Always Brings Oil, Incense, and a Yoga Mat When He Travels

Travel and work are one and the same for me. While I work on my craft at home, to really share my music and to connect with others, I am always on the road. But travel never gets old.

I’ve been to all seven continents, including Antarctica. In 2012, I went on a summit with scientists and media people to learn about climate change. Because it’s such a long boat ride, I was in charge of the on-ship entertainment. I played a few sets, and even performed with penguins amongst beautiful icebergs.

My favorite place to travel is Singapore. I've stayed at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, and the most striking part of that experience is the breakfast buffet. It's an incredible display of cultures present in Singapore, and to do this day I try to replicate the food at home. I average going to Singapore every two years.

People might not know this about me, but I love coffee. As an extension of that, I am collaborating with Planet Oat to participate in pop-ups across New York, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Boston to launch their latest product, Barista Lovers Oatmilk. I used their products during my barista days in San Diego, when I worked shifts at a local coffee shop called Jitters in between shows.

Rapid Fire

Window, middle, or aisle seat?

I love the window seat because I often go to sleep before we even take off and I love the ease of not having to get up for other passengers throughout the trip.

Pack light or overpack?

I always pack light, and I never use the overhead compartment. In fact, my luggage is always small enough to fit under the seat. I always remember to leave extra room for souvenirs to pick up on my trips.

Favorite way to pass time on a plane?

I do a lot of puzzles and crosswords. I also read books. I like to fill my brain with a challenge.

Biggest travel fear?

I try not to have any, but losing my passport or losing my credit card. You wouldn’t want that to happen!

Best tip for fighting jet lag?

Drinking coffee. Plus, I try to trick my mind to agree with whatever time it is where I am, instead of focusing on the time at home or my place of origin.

Favorite travel snack?

It usually depends on my mood, but I often travel with a Perfect Bar or Macro Bar from the grocery store, or easy-to-stash snacks like bananas, apples, or trail mix.

Go-to drink order on a plane?

Coffee, of course. I love trying different types.