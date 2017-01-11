Jennifer Aniston Dreams She's Poor in New Emirates Commercial

Naturally, she then wakes up to discover it was all just a horrible dream, and she's actually in a bed, next to an iPad, on an actual Emirates flight. She then shares a drink and a laugh with the ridiculously urbane bartender, and all's right with the world again.

Unless, of course, you're not Jennifer Aniston and can only splurge on an Emirates flight when there's an insane sale going on -- in which case, you should probably shower at home.



