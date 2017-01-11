Travel

Jennifer Aniston Dreams She's Poor in New Emirates Commercial

By Published On 10/08/2015 By Published On 10/08/2015

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

For many of us, flying on a no-frills budget airline is par for the course when we're traveling across the country. For Jennifer Aniston, though, it's just another nightmare to be woken up from -- like We're The Millers, or being married to David Schwimmer.

In her new commercial for Emirates, the actress lives out the mundane discomfort that comes with a purely pedestrian flight experience, with neither an onboard shower nor bar to pass the time. When she attempts to locate these important amenities, the flight attendants laugh in her face and inform her that, no, this isn't an Emirates flight. Perish the thought!

Naturally, she then wakes up to discover it was all just a horrible dream, and she's actually in a bed, next to an iPad, on an actual Emirates flight. She then shares a drink and a laugh with the ridiculously urbane bartender, and all's right with the world again.

Unless, of course, you're not Jennifer Aniston and can only splurge on an Emirates flight when there's an insane sale going on -- in which case, you should probably shower at home.


Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and the last time he tried showering on a plane, he got taken down by the air marshal. Follow his unclean tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com  

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Don't Stand Under a Tunnel Tree When It Falls

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in New Orleans Besides Eating and Drinking
Destination NOLA

related

READ MORE
Easy Ways to Make Flying Less Stressful

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like