Jennifer Garner Talks Family Travel, Working on Planes, and Her Go-To Snack Bar

My family loves a good road trip. Long car rides can be tricky with little ones, but now that they’re all officially big kids at 11, 14, and 18, it’s gotten a lot easier. In fact, I would say my kids are awesome on a road trip.

We recently explored a new route in the Pacific Northwest and it did not disappoint. Our family already loves Seattle and has spent time in the Yakima Valley working with Save the Children. I jumped at the chance to explore Portland. Then we piled in the car to journey to Montana. Friends, I had no idea what adventure awaited us.

While our car had all-weather tires, we quickly found out that “all” weather does not include Rocky Mountain winter storms. We found ourselves going through mountain passes during white-out snowstorms. As a parent, I try to remain calm for my kids, but I was petrified. I woke up at 4 am somewhere in rural Idaho so that I could be the first person in line when the Walmart tire center opened. I purchased tire chains and we set off to continue the last leg of our journey.

Despite the peril of being unprepared for the weather, the mountains remain my favorite place to travel. I find myself going back to the snow, over and over. I didn't start skiing until I was 40, and while I do love learning new things, I am often in the middle of a production over Christmas and the winter months. Because of that, I’ve taken up snowshoeing every day when I can. I love being in the quiet woods, talking to a group of women, enjoying nature.

When we aren’t seeking out mountains, my family is exploring in other ways; we rarely lounge around. One of our favorite stops was Sir John Soane's Museum in London, an architectural marvel full of fascinating antiques and artifacts.

While in the UK, I also decided to take my children to Stonehenge. I remember being blown away the first time I visited the ruins and I wanted my kids to have the same memorable experience. Unfortunately, it was so cold and windy that my middle child spent the entire visit hiding under an informational sign. Travel with kids is unpredictable, to say the least.

Rapid Fire

Window, middle, or aisle seat?

Window, always. I like to be tucked away.

Pack light or overpack?

Pack just right, which may look like overpacking, but compared to so many people I know, I’m packing quite economically.

Favorite way to pass time on a plane?

I almost always work on every flight, the entire time I'm flying—even if I'm going 12 hours, the backlog of things I am supposed to do is always insane. It's the one place that you can be totally quiet and turn off Wi-Fi for a couple hours.

Biggest travel fear?

My travel is always so carefully orchestrated. I’m always landing and skating right into a kid’s performance or bedtime. So my biggest fear is delays that could get in the way of making it to something for my kids. But those are part of life.

Best tip for fighting jet lag?

Work out first thing.

Favorite travel snack?

Once Upon a Farm Refrigerated Oat Bar. Any of the flavors—you can’t go wrong. Also, anyone who follows me knows that my favorite snack to take is nuts; I don't care about the brand.

Go-to drink order on a plane?

Sparkling water with a side of cranberry juice. I do drink sometimes, but I definitely have downshifted so that it is not my total go-to. I just kind of realized, “Why am I having wine on a plane? It is dehydrating; it doesn't do anything for me.”