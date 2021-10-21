The Jerome Grand Hotel Still Haunts This Old Ghost Town

Before the Jerome Grand Hotel was the Jerome Grand Hotel, it was the United Verde Hospital. And that’s where this story begins. It was 1888 and—in pursuit of copper, gold, silver, and manganese—the expanding United Verde Copper Company came to the booming mining town of Jerome, Arizona.

In its heyday in the early 1900s, Jerome was the third largest town in the state. Tucked into a steep hillside overlooking the Verde Valley, its narrow streets were brimming with 37 saloons, 13 bordellos, and a meager four churches—earning itself the title of the Wickedest City in the West. They needed a hospital to support all that drinking and sinful living, so the mining company built the United Verde Hospital—in 1917, and again in 1926 after a mine blast damaged the original. A series of ill-fated events at this site would almost lead one to call it cursed.