Southwest Is the Last Major US Airline with Free Checked Bags

R.I.P. free checked bags on JetBlue.

While the low-cost US airline announced in November it would begin charging checked bag fees, details only emerged Tuesday -- and the company immediately began charging the fees Tuesday, as well, according to Reuters. Previously, all JetBlue customers could check one bag free.

The policy change leaves Southwest Airlines as the sole major US airline that doesn't charge for checked bags, much to the chagrin of everyone who likes not paying for stuff. Southwest allows passengers to check their first two bags for free.

JetBlue's new luggage policy charges $20 for the first bag when customers pay online or at a check-in kiosk, or $25 at the counter for the airline's cheapest fare class, dubbed "Blue." As USA Today details, the next-highest fare class, "Blue Plus," does not include a checked bag fee, though Blue Plus fares generally cost about $15 more than Blue fares. By hook or online book, you're gonna start paying more. Subsequent higher classes provide more amenities, of course, but come with higher costs.