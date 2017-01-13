JetBlue Now Offers Free WiFi on All US Flights

Having to pay for WiFi is one of the worst things that can happen to you while traveling -- no joke, it's right up there with being pickpocketed, losing your luggage, or falling victim to a debilitating sickness. In light of this undeniable fact, JetBlue's decided to one-up every other domestic airline by offering in-flight wireless Internet access, 100% free of charge, to everyone.

The low-cost carrier has officially expanded its "Fly-Fi" wireless service across the entire JetBlue fleet of 227 aircraft, allowing passengers to browse the web right from the moment the board. Additionally, thanks to a partnership with Amazon, you'll be able to stream video content from Amazon Prime (including its best original series). JetBlue's VP of Marketing Jamie Perry was quoted in a press statement as saying "It's 2017 and our customers expect to be connected everywhere, whether that be from the comfort of their sofa or 35,000 feet above it." Couldn't agree more, Jamie.