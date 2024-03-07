Jon Hamm Thinks Dressing Nice on Planes Is a Lost Art

I'm on planes a lot. I've always loved planes—they make me feel like James Bond. I love an airport, and I especially love an international airport. I also love going to a new airport that I've never been to; it just signifies wonder and opportunity for me. The travel experience is pretty fun if you just take the good with the bad. I'm not a fan of waiting in line, that part of it stinks. But I love getting there.

Our honeymoon last summer was delightful. We went to Italy and Spain—Lake Como, Mallorca, and we finished up in London for Wimbledon. A beautiful trip. Once in a lifetime.

I was in Calgary, Alberta shooting Fargo from October to March in 2023. Boy was it cold. But it was a very nice place to be.

I don't wear sweatpants and flip-flops on a plane. I’m from the generation where we were taught to dress up for an airplane. I think that's kind of a lost art. I very much like dressing for the thing. I mean, I don't wear a suit. But I like looking nice for the occasion.

Rapid fire

Window, middle, or aisle seat?

No one in the whole world would choose a middle seat. I am definitely a window person—I like to look out, and I don’t like to be stepped over. I’m not one to get up and wander around.

Pack light or overpack?

I pack light. I travel light. I try to keep it to a couple of T-shirts, a pair of jeans, one pair of shoes. My wife [Anna Osceola] likes to overpack.

Favorite way to pass time on a plane?

I like screen time. I read a lot, so I’ll do that, too. But I also like to catch a movie or two, catch up on the new stuff.

Biggest travel fear?

I hate being late. I missed a couple flights recently and it was terrible. It is very important to me to be on time.

Best tip for fighting jet lag?

Jet lag is real, you just gotta gun through. I don’t have any tips. But jet lag happens because we get to where we are going very quickly now. So if you want to spend a month on a boat to Europe, you won’t get jet lag.

Favorite travel snack?

I’ll have a Sour Patch Kid every now and again, but mostly I’m a salty savory guy. I love a pretzel, a peanut butter pretzel combo, any kind of pretzel. Big fan.

Go-to drink order on a plane?

I’m a ginger ale or Bloody Mary mix kind of guy. I drink a lot of coffee on a plane. I’ll definitely dip into the booze if it’s on offer but I usually go for a softer drink first.