Where to Celebrate Juneteenth Around the Country This Year

Montgomery, Alabama In part due to a 1950s bus boycott that forever changed the course of history, Montgomery is widely regarded as the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement. And they throw a Juneteenth bash to match. On June 18, the Rosa Parks Museum hosts the 7th Annual Juneteenth Celebration, with free admission, live music and vendors, and an authentic 1950s Montgomery city bus on display. On June 17 comes Manifest Liberty Gala: A Multi-Generational Gathering, which emphasizes storytelling and song, and on June 18, the Riverwalk Amphitheater is where you’ll find Global African Diaspora Heritage Day, an evening roster of spoken word, theater, crafts, poetry, literature, food trucks, and at least one aerialist. Alexandria, Virginia This May, the Freedom House Museum reopened in Alexandria, stashed in what remains of a large complex used in the trafficking of thousands of Black men, women, and children from 1828 to 1861. Three new exhibitions are on view: 1315 Duke Street, which includes archaeological artifacts and stories of those trafficked in the slave trade; Determined, which traces four centuries of Black history in Virginia; and Before the Spirits Are Swept Away, a series of paintings by the late Sherry Z. Sanabria depicting historically significant African American sites. The museum is set to celebrate its grand reopening on June 20, the date of this year’s federally observed Juneteenth holiday. Richmond, Virginia It’s been said that one in four African Americans can trace their origins back to Richmond, Virginia. The city was at the center of the slave trade in the country, and their Emancipation and Freedom Monument is one of the few nationwide that commemorates those enslaved. On Saturday, June 18, the area’s free Juneteenth festivities are taking over Dorey Park in nearby Henrico County, complete with a kids zone, vendors, and fireworks. Visitors can also retrace the actual path of enslaved peoples by walking along the self-guided Richmond Slave Trail, which includes 17 markers chronicling the history of enslavement in the area.

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

The Absolute Equality mural was unveiled last year. | Courtesy of Visit Galveston

Galveston, Texas As you can imagine, the birthplace of Juneteenth goes all out for its celebrations, not all of which you have to be present to witness. This year, kick things off with a free webinar on June 15. Titled Where it All Began, you’ll hear stories from local historians and organizations dedicated to preserving the stories and memories from that day. June 17 brings the Emancipation Celebration to The Grand 1894 Opera House, with a gospel choir and award presentation, while June 18th sets the stage for the annual Juneteenth Proclamation Reading (you can see what that looks like here). It’s followed by a decked-out parade and day-long festival. While you’re there, check out the self-guided freedom walk or African American history tour and make sure you see Absolute Equality, a new 5,000-square-foot mural unveiled last year. Houston, Texas Less than an hour away from Galveston, Houston’s Juneteenth celebration mirrors its state’s massive size. In 1872, a group of formerly enslaved people purchased 10 acres of land and began using the plot for their own Juneteenth observances. Emancipation Park, as it’s known, was the only public park and swimming pool in Houston open to African Americans until the 1950s. Over 150 years later, the festivities keep on keeping on, launching June 1 and culminating in a two-day salute with performances by the The Isley Brothers and Kool & the Gang on June 18, followed by Sheila E. and Frankie Beverly & Maze on June 19.

Denver, Colorado Denver’s Juneteenth celebrations have been happening for 70 years, so you know they know what they’re doing. 30,000 people are expected to descend upon the historically African American Five Points neighborhood for the Juneteenth Music Festival, starting with a concert headlined by Dave East and Twista, then rolling into a full weekend of live music, vendors, food stalls, art murals, and the longest-running parade in Colorado. Tulsa, Oklahoma The former home of Black Wall Street throws a free weekend-long Juneteenth Festival each year, stocked with concerts, food, and entertainment along Greenwood Avenue, plus wellness events and interactive art installations. While you’re there, check out Greenwood Rising, a new world-class institution focused on the neighborhood’s powerful legacy and historical impact. Entry to the museum is free.