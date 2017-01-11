Driver Films Kangaroo Street Brawl, Because Australia

Ahh, Australia: land of sunshine, sharks, and random acts of violence by animals of all shapes and sizes. Case in point, the above video of two pissed-off kangaroos duking it out in the middle of the street like two inebriated uncles at a little kid's birthday party.
An Aussie driver stumbled upon the marsupial grudge match as he rolled down a dark country road, and over the course of the six-minute throwdown the two kangaroos get pretty damn close to the guy's car -- to the point where, at the 3:34 mark, they actually slam into the headlights while wrasslin'. The guy doesn't actually get out of his car to film until literally the final 10 seconds of the video, but given how vicious these things are, we can't really fault him for it.
What we can fault him for, however, is the unforgivable sin of not turning his phone sideways before recording. Maybe there's a scientific explanation for it, like the reason toilets flush in reverse down there?
Either way, there's one lesson to learn here: kangaroos are not to be trifled with -- even (or especially) if you're Jerry O'Connell.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he really wishes this guy would clean his windshield. Follow his "missing the point" tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com