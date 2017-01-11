Travel

Driver Films Kangaroo Street Brawl, Because Australia

By Published On 09/30/2015 By Published On 09/30/2015

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Ahh, Australia: land of sunshine, sharks, and random acts of violence by animals of all shapes and sizes. Case in point, the above video of two pissed-off kangaroos duking it out in the middle of the street like two inebriated uncles at a little kid's birthday party.

An Aussie driver stumbled upon the marsupial grudge match as he rolled down a dark country road, and over the course of the six-minute throwdown the two kangaroos get pretty damn close to the guy's car -- to the point where, at the 3:34 mark, they actually slam into the headlights while wrasslin'. The guy doesn't actually get out of his car to film until literally the final 10 seconds of the video, but given how vicious these things are, we can't really fault him for it.

What we can fault him for, however, is the unforgivable sin of not turning his phone sideways before recording. Maybe there's a scientific explanation for it, like the reason toilets flush in reverse down there?

Either way, there's one lesson to learn here: kangaroos are not to be trifled with -- even (or especially) if you're Jerry O'Connell.


Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he really wishes this guy would clean his windshield. Follow his "missing the point" tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Ultimate New Orleans Travel Guide
Destination NOLA

related

READ MORE
The Essential New Orleans Bars Every Visitor Should Check Out
Destination NOLA

related

READ MORE
The Absolute Best Travel Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like