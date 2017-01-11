Driver Films Kangaroo Street Brawl, Because Australia

What we can fault him for, however, is the unforgivable sin of not turning his phone sideways before recording. Maybe there's a scientific explanation for it, like the reason toilets flush in reverse down there?

Either way, there's one lesson to learn here: kangaroos are not to be trifled with -- even (or especially) if you're Jerry O'Connell.



Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he really wishes this guy would clean his windshield. Follow his "missing the point" tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com