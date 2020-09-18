What Karaoke Means to the Country That Invented It

When Kobe-based musician Daisuke Inoue debuted the first karaoke machine in Japan back in the ‘70s, it became an enduring national pastime, a collective release during an oppressively bleak financial crisis. Then, as now, it was a social balm and an excuse for revelry in good times and bad.

In Japan, karaoke is a way of life embedded in the cultural fabric. It’s alive in the hundreds of thousands of private-room karaoke boxes, where glowing tambourines and mics fuel seemingly endless nights (the nomihōdai, or “all-you-can-drink” option, also helps). It’s a major draw at sunakku (snack bars), where strangers learn one another’s names through the magic of the karaoke machine.

In manga kissas -- private rooms where friends pull manga off the stacks while snacking and drinking -- karaoke is the neverending soundtrack. It is embraced by tech-savvy hipsters and buttoned-up businessmen alike, as at home in the twisting alleys of Shinjuku as the subterranean subway izakaya.

But this year is… different. In a world where karaoke bars have gone silent, Japan’s reopened in May. But even though people in cities like Tokyo have the option to visit their favorite karaoke box or snack bar again, keeping the lights on seems mostly symbolic. In an era of social distancing, there’s still a long way to go before friends openly gather to blow off steam with karaoke.

But karaoke can help us heal, even while we hit pause. I talked to Tokyo locals about what karaoke means to them, their favorite memories from behind the mic, and the places that typified what it meant to live and sing in Tokyo, pre-pandemic. Hopefully, we can return sooner than later.