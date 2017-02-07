The World's Hottest Destinations Blowing Up on Kayak

The holidays left you too broke for online shopping. Fantasy football is over. Scrolling through your Facebook feed is about as uplifting as a German art film. So what, pray tell, is the average American office employee supposed to do at their desk all day?

Search for vacation flights, of course.

We have quite the aspirational bucket list of places to visit in 2017, but certain destinations are popping off more than others. David Solomito, the vice president of North American marketing at everyone's favorite travel search engine Kayak.com, broke down for us the destinations that saw the biggest increases (and decreases) in search traffic last year.