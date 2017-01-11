Travel

What's Your State's Favorite Summer Destination?

By Published On 06/18/2015 By Published On 06/18/2015
KAYAK

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Whether you live in the midwest or the south, one thing remains the same: once summer rolls around, everyone's instinct is to get the hell out of town and see some new scenery.

According to a new infographic released on KAYAK's Travel Hacker Blog, though, each state's got a city frequented most by its citizens during the hotter months -- and for half the US, it's Las Vegas. Why the hell are people going to Vegas when it's 120 degrees?

More importantly, it's not even close: Sin City ranked highest in 28 states, while Orlando, Denver, and Los Angeles tied for the next-most popular destination with a paltry four states each. As for Nevada itself, residents of the Silver State overwhelmingly prefer Honolulu as their summer destination of choice, and are in fact the only state that feels that way. Guess the grass is always greener, especially if you live in a goddamn desert.

Check out the legend below to learn which city each of KAYAK's symbols represent, then weigh in on how accurate the map is in the comments:

Related

related

What Every US State Is the Worst At

related

8 Shockingly Interesting Maps of America

related

What Every US State Is the Best At

related

What Every US State Is the Worst At
KAYAK

Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he's never been to Vegas. Follow him into the desert on Twitter @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Places to See Live Music in New Orleans
Destination NOLA

related

READ MORE
This Tropical Paradise Might Pay for Your Vacation If You Mail It a Postcard

related

READ MORE
The Countries With the Best (and Worst) Airfare Deals in the World

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like