13 Weird Things You Could Only Ever Do in Austin

Play a game of chicken shit bingo at The Little Longhorn Saloon

The unassuming white facade of The Little Longhorn Saloon (sometimes called Ginny’s) might lead you to believe there's nothing inside worth writing home about. You'd be wrong. This Austin institution is the only bar with a Honky Tonk Happy Hour that features a rousing game of Chicken Shit Bingo. Well, rousing isn’t exactly the right word for waiting patiently on a chicken to poop in a square to call bingo, but with the help of a couple of Shiners, you'll feel surprisingly invested in chicken waste.

Every Sunday from 4 to 8, Austinites young and old gather in the small dive, hovering around a chicken pen filled with seeds and a numbered grid. For $2, you receive a number, and if the chicken lets loose on your square, you win a cash prize. Chicken Shit Bingo can be a surprisingly popular event, so if you want to play and get a good look at the chosen hen, arrive early.