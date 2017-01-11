5 Reasons Why Planes Don't Have a Kids Section

Second maybe to wagering against the Cleveland Browns, it’s one of the safest bets you can make: no matter where you sit on an airplane, there will be a screaming baby or rowdy family nearby. And since said screaming babies and seat-kicking kids seem to annoy everybody on the flight (including their parents!), you have to wonder why no airline has followed up on Sir Richard Branson's idea of creating a "kid class" or "family section?"

Well, at least we wondered. Enough to ask a handful of aviation consultants, pilots, and aeronautical engineers what the deal is. Unfortunately, they were not optimistic. In fact, here are their five reasons why it's never going to happen.

