The 13 Kinkiest Hotel Rooms in the World

Asking someone about their favorite love hotels is a bit of a trick question. Frankly, any hotel gets sexy on the right occasion, with the right person. But that’s the innate charm of a home away from home: the impersonal nature of hotels makes them ideal for getaways and lovers. A straight-laced business room might get your heart racing while you role-play secretary and CEO. Maybe for you and your boo, it’s water-warped wallpaper peeling underneath the popcorn ceiling of a roadside desert motel. Yo, y’all do y’all.

Obviously tastes range to even more particular than that -- maybe candles and roses, maybe canes and bruises. You might opt for alternatives to a room with bland décor... and, wouldn’t you know, some hotelier has already been trying to predict what gets you buzzing. We’ve rounded up the kinkiest hotel rooms from around the world. If you actually want to have sex in all of these, you’re definitely a trooper.