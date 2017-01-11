The 11 Types of People You Meet at a KOA Kampground

Ahhh the KOA. America's only brand name in outdoor sleeping that still likes to spell “camping” with a K. Part national park, part trailer park, they're the residential/recreational hybrid that attract some of the more colorful characters our country has to offer.



And while you may have some vague recollections of what these bastions of Americana were from when you were a kid, perhaps it is time for a little refresher. If you're headed to one of the over 480 Kampgrounds of America, here are 11 people you’re likely to meet. And might just want to avoid.

Homesteading retired couples

These are the grandparents who didn't save enough for an ACTUAL house, and instead have opted to retire on a Airstream in a public campground. Their idea of “home décor” is an excessive amount of wind chimes, astroturf, and lawn flamingos. If you can't find their trailer, just follow the grandmas on beach cruisers with baskets, peddling home from the KOA knitting group.