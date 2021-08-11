The Ultimate Guide to Highland Park’s York Boulevard

Bordered by the Arroyo Seco and wedged between Eagle Rock and Pasadena, Highland Park was annexed to the city in 1895, making it one of LA’s earliest suburbs. It attracted creators and visionaries from the start. At the turn of the century, writers, intellectuals, and artists of the Arts and Crafts movement called the area home and helped build the Craftsman-style homes that came to define the neighborhood. Their creative legacy and bohemian spirit are still very much alive today—with one of the West Coast’s oldest liberal arts schools, Occidental College, located just off York Boulevard, which has long served as the main thoroughfare and nexus of the neighborhood.

The latter half of the century spurred a major demographic shift; as other suburbs developed, white families moved out and Mexican-American families moved in. The ‘70s sprouted an exciting Chicano arts movement in Highland Park, while civil conflicts in Central America during the ‘80s drew Guatemalan, Salvadoran, Honduran, and Nicaraguan immigrants. As these first-generation newcomers lived and worked alongside more established Mexican-American residents, a dynamic, flourishing, and tight-knit Latinx metropolis began to take shape—one whose cultures, customs, and perspectives are still deeply embedded in this vibrant Northeast LA community.

Rich in history, art, architecture, and great food, this progressive neighborhood has always maintained a culturally significant identity in LA. It continues to serve as a hub for advocacy and community involvement too.

“York is a breeding ground for activism, with anti-gentrification demonstrations, Black Lives Matter protests, and festivals raising awareness about anti-Asian hate taking place on the street in the past,” said former Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council President Estrella Sainburg.

As development reshapes York and its neighboring streets, some residents—like homegrown restaurateur Gabriel Paredes of Nativo—chafe against the displacement of long-established locals who feel priced out of their homes and Highland Park’s newly minted reputation as a hipster haven. “We were here when there was a lot of gang violence, when it was considered a ‘bad’ city to some,” Paredes explained. “We gave back to the community and helped the youth. Now that Highland Park is nice, shiny, and attractive, [some] forget that there were people who worked hard to make it into what they perceive to be ‘hip.’”