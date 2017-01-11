Is This the Biggest Great White Shark Ever Caught on Video?

We're gonna need a bigger boat. We're gonna need a gigantic boat.

On location in the waters around Mexico's Guadalupe Island, aquatic researcher Mauricio Hoyos Padilla and his crew encountered a monstrous, pregnant Great White while filming a special for Shark Week. Nicknamed "Deep Blue," the giant shark measured around 20ft long and was the biggest they'd ever encountered, making for some impressive TV when the special aired last year. But that wasn't the end of the story.

Posting to his Facebook page on Tuesday, Padilla shared footage of the shark not seen in the TV special that showed Deep Blue from a new, terrifying angle:

DEEP BLUE I give you the biggest white shark ever seen in front of the cages in Guadalupe Island....DEEP BLUE!!!Este es el tiburón blanco mas grande visto desde las jaulas en Isla Guadalupe...DEEP BLUE!!! Posted by Mauricio Hoyos Padilla on Tuesday, June 9, 2015

Yes, that dude in the wetsuit climbed out of his cage and touched an enormous shark. Padilla told GrindTV he couldn't remember who shot the video, but verified it was taken at the same time as the original Discovery Channel footage, and said he'd only recently unearthed it from his computer. What is clear, though, is aquatic researchers have way cooler stuff cluttering their desktop than you do.