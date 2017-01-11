10 Sneaky Ways Las Vegas Casinos Take Your Money

There's no such thing as free booze

Nothing in life is free. The casinos know a few Buds or gin & tonics are more likely to keep bettors at the tables or feeding cash into the slot machines. And who tends to win in the long run? You guessed it, the casinos. And while the casinos have gotten tighter with free drinks, there's a reason Vegas casinos raked in $11 billion in 2015. Those free drinks help add to that total. You don't have to be a teetotaler, but a night of heavy imbibing could lead to another trip to that ATM.

Cash advance leads to winless trance

One of the worst ideas in a casino is to use a credit card cash advance -- using that charge card to continue at the blackjack table or Lucky 7's slot machine. This is a bad idea. You're already down, so now you're going to chase lost money by putting debt on a credit card? First off, the casino charges a percentage for this "convenience" and the card company also charges a hefty percentage -- plus the interest rate for carrying over debt on a card. If the thought of a cash advance enters your mind, it's time to head to the Bellagio for the fountain show or the Mirage for the volcano show -- both are free. Better yet, avoid the temptation at all – the airport might be the best option.