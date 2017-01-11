You Won't Believe America's Cheapest Vacation City

It's the time of year when everyone starts planning a summer escape. But more than any other factor, one thing rules vacation plans: what's cheap. While Europe's at a discount right now, well, not everyone's looking to go overseas. No sweat. There are plenty of cheap places Stateside. And the cheapest? It's actually Las Vegas.

No, seriously! Provided you don’t gamble your money away, Sin City was named the cheapest city in America. GOBankingRates compared the 50 most popular US vacation destinations, pulling data for the average cost of a night's stay in three-star hotels, food, drink, and transportation, before finding that pretty much everything is cheap in Vegas. That includes the lowest average round-trip airfare, and cheap-as-chips deals. That is, if you only eat at $15 all-you-can-eat buffets. Obviously you can go nuts if you so choose.