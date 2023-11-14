It's Bauble Season in the Birthplace of the Christmas Ornament

The East German town of Lauscha, set in a deep valley tucked away in the Thuringian Forest, looks like one of those imaginary villages people like to scatter across their homes during the holiday season. And in true fairy tale fashion, it’s difficult to access. The closest major airports are Leipzig and Nuremberg, and upon landing, you have to follow a single, winding road—oft-covered in snow—to reach your destination. But once you see those great big pines, black slate cottages, and mountain peaks, you’ll come to a realization: In Lauscha, every day is Christmas.

The area, which is sometimes referred to as the Black Valley, is known for its tradition of glassblowing, which dates back to as early as 1597. The abundance of materials in the Thuringian Forest—wood to create fire, sand to melt into glass, and limestone for hardening—has made Lauscha and its surrounding communities one of the most important glass-making regions in Central Europe.

And where there’s glass, there’s ornaments. According to legend, the glossy bauble that we’ve come to associate with Christmas was invented in Lauscha in the 1830s. Supposedly a glassblower, unable to afford fresh fruits and nuts to adorn his Christmas tree—these were the mountains, after all—decided to make glass versions of these edibles instead, turning them into everlasting keepsakes.