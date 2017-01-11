Almost Die in a Hawaiian Lava Flow? Check.

A lava delta in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park collapsed into the ocean on New Year's Eve, sending 22 acres of molten rock, steam, and debris crashing into the water, and giving some onlookers a close brush with death.

The Big Island lava flow where this occurred is called the Kamokuna ocean entry, and it is now closed to visitors. The park is set to open a new entry Tuesday.

"Those 40-foot waves that were generated from the breakoff started to erode the coastal cliff section, so a lot of the coast cliff area that was out there, the former viewing area, all of that fell into the ocean," Jessica Ferracane, the national park's spokesperson, told the Associated Press. "It's a very, very dangerous situation out there."