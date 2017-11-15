The Least-Visited States in America -- and Why You Should Go

Even the most well-travelled American will show a few gaps on the “where I’ve been” map, especially in that wide windy stretch of America between the two coasts we call “the middle.” It's a big country out there, and clocking all 50 states is a bucket list accomplishment. But which states are getting passed over the most? We pulled data from tourism boards across the nation to determine which states are getting the least love from visitors. Then we asked locals and travelers to tell us what we’re missing out on.
The Most Overlooked Mediterranean Paradise in Europe
20. Idaho
Annual visitors: 33 million
Why you should go: Many years ago I took a bike trip through Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains. As we sat resting by Redfish Lake, admiring the snow-capped peaks reflecting in the clear blue water with nary a tourist in sight, my dad said, “You know, if this place was in California it would be wall-to-wall people.” And that is exactly why Idaho is a perfect place for an alpine vacation.
It’s got all the jagged mountains, wild whitewater, and pristine lakes of places like Colorado, Utah, and California, but for some reason it doesn’t pack in the ungodly numbers of tourists. While everyone else is clogging up Jackson Hole, an easy jaunt over the Tetons and the Wyoming state line will drop you by the two best small towns in the state, Driggs and Victor. Spots like Stanley and Coeur d’Alene are also cool resort towns that don’t feel too cool for you, with friendly people and spectacular scenery. And of course, there’s brewery-packed Boise, an outdoorsy Denver/Portland hybrid at a fraction of the cost that’s one of the most underrated places to live in these United States.
19. Minnesota
Annual visitors: 30.9 million
Why you should go: Granted, for a good portion of the year a trip to Minnesota means walking into the No. 1 most miserable winter in America, but in the warmer months it’s downright marvelous. They call it the land of 10,000 lakes, but it actually has more like 12,000, and spending a weekend on one is never a bad time. There are great parties to be had at spots like Lake Minnetonka, where rowdy boat tie-ups and drinking marathons at Lord Fletcher's are the norm. Meanwhile the north-central part of the state has lakes lined with tiny cabins that make for an idyllic, far quieter escape. Oh, and canoeing the Boundary Waters is a must.
Then you have the Twin Cities, the most dynamic Midwestern metro outside Chicago. Minneapolis just built three new stadiums and has one of the country’s hottest new neighborhoods emerging in Downtown East, plus a historic museum built into an old grain mill right on the banks of the Mississippi.
18. New Mexico
Annual visitors: 29.8 million
Why you should visit: Every time you saw Breaking Bad you thought to yourself, “Boy, that looks like a really pretty place to cook meth!” And you’re right! The Land of Enchantment boasts some ridiculously gorgeous desert ‘scapes. Ghost Ranch, the terrain made famous by Georgia O’Keefe, is full of crimson and gold cliffs and big blue sky. White Sands National Monument has a mind-boggling 275 square miles of gypsum sand dunes set in the shadow of the mountains. And we’d be remiss to leave out Carlsbad Caverns, a collection of over 100 caves and one of the state’s top attractions.
The cities are no slouches either. Santa Fe is one of America’s great art destinations, and not just for the turquoise, silver, and artist galleries in the town center. Visit Meow Wolf, a Tim Burton-esque immersive art experience, essentially an all-ages psychedelic funhouse located in an enormous former bowling alley. Santa Fe also has an unexpectedly awesome food scene, where meticulously-made Southwestern fare shines with ancient recipes and ingredients. Meanwhile there’s fantastic skiing in Taos, the only place in the state one might describe as bougie, but still far less expensive than Park City or Aspen.
17. Arkansas
Annual visitors: 29.2 million
Why you should visit: Let’s start with the obvious: the opportunity to make endless Monica Lewinsky/cigar jokes as you stand in a replica of the Oval Office at the Clinton Presidential Library. After that, you can visit Bill's boyhood home in Hope, or Johnny Cash’s in Dyess.
If Civil War reenactment is more your jam, Historic Helena on the Mississippi Delta was occupied by Union soldiers and was the site of an 1863 battle; it was also a safe haven for runaway slaves. Or, if you're more interested in civil rights than civil war (although they're obviously connected), Little Rock High School was home to the first public-school integration in 1957.
But since Arkansas is the Natural State, the biggest reason to visit is the outdoors. Hot Springs National Park is one of the 20 most visited in the country and home to Bathhouse Row, where you can get your aromatherapy on in a natural hot spring. Past that, there’s America's first national river, the Buffalo, where you can whitewater raft through limestone bluffs, as well as the caverns at Devil’s Den and Blanchard Springs.
16. Alabama
Annual visitors: 25.8 million
Why you should visit: There are plenty of good reasons to visit the Iron State besides SEC football. Starting with the fact that you can drink in two states at once at the Flora-Bama bar near Orange Beach. Or participate in its famous annual mullet toss (fish, not hair). Or, if you're not into throwing fish and/or drinking on the beach, you can explore 35 miles of gorgeous coastline, most notably, Gulf Shores -- it's the prettiest place in the state and home to the annual Hangout Music Festival.
In terms of history, there are landmark sites from the Civil Rights movement all across Alabama, including the Civil Rights Institute and the famous 16th St Baptist Church in Birmingham, and the National Voting Rights Museum in Selma. There's also baseball history -- the oldest stadium in America is Rickwood Field in Birmingham.
Finally, any idea where the largest space museum in America is? Cape Canaveral, Houston, Washington, DC? Nope... it's in Huntsville! The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is the best attraction in the state and home to the famous space camp.
15. Rhode Island
Annual visitors: 24.1 million
Why you should visit: Venture back to a day when the 1% did way cooler things with their money by taking the cliff walk through Newport's historic mansions. During the summer you can ironically dress up like F. Scott Fitzgerald and tailgate at the weekly polo matches. Seriously. It's a scene.
Rhode Island also boasts 40 miles of coastline (it's not called the Ocean State for nothing), and some of the warmest water in New England. If you're still hanging in Newport, Second Beach is your move for a day at the beach.
To round things out, you've got the Pawtucket Red Sox (or Pawsox) -- a fun minor-league alternative to Fenway -- 17 breweries and distilleries (remember, it’s the smallest state), a burgeoning, underrated restaurant scene in Providence, and, oh yeah, Del’s Frozen Lemonade. Do NOT leave without trying a Del's.
14. Massachusetts
Annual visitors: 23.5 million
Why you should visit: There’s sports to be watched, history to be learned, and great food to be had in Boston, but it’s the boatloads (!) of quaint seaside towns that make Massachusetts such a gem. Amble around Cape Ann’s little fishing villages, like Rockport, where you can hang with lobstermen and chow down on some fresh-as-heck seafood. Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard are the more well-known escapes, with spectacular seal- and shark-watching opportunities along the National Seashore. Even if you can’t afford to drink rosé and slurp oysters all day with New England’s boat-shoed bourgeoisie, take the train ride from Hyannis to Buzzards Bay on the Cape Cod Central Railroad ($22-$47). It’s one of the most beautiful in the country, an oceanside journey that ambles through cool little towns and cranberry bogs.
In the fall, the colors in the Berkshires are the stuff of romantic weekend fantasies; cute B&Bs, apple picking, and top-notch hiking trails make it one of New England’s most scenic destinations. The town of Salem is worth a visit around Halloween; history nerds should also visit Plimoth Plantation or Old Sturbridge Village, two living museums from the colonial era. And then, of course, there are the Patriots in Foxborough, where if you can handle spending an afternoon surrounded by the most obnoxious fans in football you’ll enjoy one of the greatest experiences in the NFL.
13. Mississippi
Annual visitors: 23 million
Why you should visit: Tupelo's Neon Pig Cafe’s Smash burger straight-up won our Best Burger in America tournament. But if ground-beef tourism isn’t your raison d'etre, there’s still plenty to do in the Magnolia State.
Let's start with Elvis' birthplace, it's also in Tupelo. From there, you can walk up to three different music trails -- through cotton fields, churches, train depots, and nightclubs -- to learn about the roots of blues and country music. And finally, Mississippi is also home to three of the five driving trails on the Americana Music Triangle, a 1,500-mile highway route through five states with historical stops related to pretty much a million types of music from the region, including blues, jazz, country, rock & roll, R&B/soul, gospel, Southern gospel, Cajun/zydeco, and bluegrass.
When you can't talk about Buddy Guy anymore, there are also 26 miles of pristine water and white sand beaches in Mississippi, without anywhere near the number of tourists or tacky T-shirt shops you'd find in Florida. And, unlike the other beach towns on the Gulf, Biloxi and Gulfport have casinos. While you're there, hit the Beau Rivage for the best nightlife in the state, or head to the Walter Anderson Art Museum in nearby Ocean Springs.
12. North Dakota
Annual visitors: 21.9 million
Why you should visit: While most of the visitors to North Dakota these days are in the oil industry, 120 years ago the state had one very important guest: Theodore Roosevelt. And he loved his time on the badlands so much he: a) bought a ranch and moved there, and b) was inspired to grow our national park system by signing the Antiquities Act. Eventually, his property became part of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Today, North Dakota has 63 national wildlife refuges and 13 state parks, and offers visitors the chance to see not only an albino buffalo, but the world’s largest buffalo in general -- Dakota Thunder -- at the National Buffalo Museum in Jamestown.
But buffalo aside, we know what you really want to talk about: college hockey. Perhaps the only sport in the state that’s nationally relevant -- unless you consider fracking a sport -- the University of North Dakota Fighting Sioux are among the top programs in the country. And they play in perhaps the most lavish arena in the college game. The marble-floored, leather-seated Ralph Engelstad Arena cost $104 million and might be the best atmosphere in the sport on a college level.
11. Oklahoma
Annual visitors: 21.8 million
Why you should go: Oklahoma looks a bit barren and windswept in the popular imagination, but there’s more to this state than waving wheat. Start with Tulsa, one of America’s most underrated weekend destinations, a city built on old oil money that’s filling in with young people working in healthcare and technology. That old money brought with it some serious culture; Tulsa has its own philharmonic and ballet, two of the country’s best art museums at the Philbrook and Gilcrease, and a growing nest of hipsters in the Brady Arts District. Tulsa also throws the best St. Patty’s Day celebration west of Chicago.
Down the road in Oklahoma City, you’ll find a thriving, modern metro that still embraces its cow-town roots. Hit the National Cowboy & Western Museum, or spend a day in Stockyards City where you can see a cattle auction, eat steak at the legendary Cattlemen's, bar-hop and dance to live music. Outside the cities, Route 66 runs through the entire state with funky roadside attractions like the Blue Whale of Catoosa. This state might be windy, landlocked, and at times a bit empty-feeling, but a trip through it is a true experience in the American West.
10. Kentucky
Annual visitors: 20.5 million
Why you should visit: Kentucky might be the only place in the world where a two-minute horse race accounts for a significant percentage of its annual tourism. And, yes, a trip to Churchill Downs on Derby Day is something everyone should experience at least once. Just make sure to get outside the track and explore Louisville while you’re at it. Take a riverboat ride along the Mississippi, then tour the Urban Bourbon Trail though 19 bars and restaurants with over 50 different bourbons to choose from. It’s a highly underrated food city too, where innovative restaurants like Butchertown Grocery and The Hub keep the party going well past dinner with live acts and a vibey dance floor, respectively.
Of course, we’d be fools to mention the Bourbon Trail, where you can tour distilleries with big names like Jim Beam, Evan Williams, and Woodford Reserve. Or opt for the craft tour, a journey through 11 smaller distilleries, each with a unique story. Horse country and rolling hills eventually give way to Lexington, home to the University of Kentucky and one of America’s more affordable cities that are actually fun to hang out in. A basketball game at Rupp Arena is a must in a state that’s almost as crazy about its hoops as it is about its whiskey.
9. Nebraska
Annual visitors: 20 million
Why you should visit: For reasons to visit Nebraska other than college baseball or Warren Buffett, allow us to suggest... football. The redded-out Memorial Stadium in Lincoln has sold out every game since 1962. Despite the program's recent struggles, the fans remain some of the most intense and spirited in the sport, and they’re unusually polite to visitors.
If you’d prefer to participate in sports rather than watch them, Nebraska is one of the top destinations in the world for quail and pheasant hunters; the annual One Box Hunt in Broken Bow draws celebrities and top hunters every October for one of the most revered hunts in the country.
And finally, you can't exit Nebraska without a visit to Chimney Rock or Scotts Bluff National Monument, both million-years-old stone monuments created when prairie winds carved away the natural rock.
8. Iowa
Annual visitors: 16 million
Why you should visit: Though the only reason you might think to visit the Hawkeye State is to run for president and/or the off chance of seeing a dead baseball player wander out of a cornfield, well, obviously neither is going to happen.
If you’re a novice snowboarder and don’t feel like learning on the side of a black diamond, the gentle slopes of Sundown Mountain near Dubuque are an inexpensive alternative to big ski states. Yep, we just told you about skiing in IOWA!!!
The party lake scene in the Midwest is legendary, and it’s not just limited to Minnesota! Outside Iowa City you can visit Coralville Lake and Devonian Fossil Gorge; a 1993 flood washed away tons of soil and exposed an ancient ocean floor and all the cool fossils that come with it.
For the active traveler, there’s also the RAGBRAI -- the Register’s Annual Great Bike Race Across Iowa -- where you start with your back wheel in the Missouri River and end, one week and 468 miles later, in the Mississippi. For a cyclist, it’s one of the most sought-after rides in the country and definitely worth the trip.
7. West Virginia
Annual visitors: 15.9 million
Why you should visit: Strip clubs, apparently? West Virginia boasts the most strip clubs per capita of any state in the Union. But they don’t call the Mountaineer State “almost heaven” because of the strippers, or because of its close proximity to Pittsburgh. It’s because of stunning outdoor attractions, like the 25-mile North Fork Mountain Trail -- one of the few trails labeled as “epic” by the International Mountain Bicycling Association -- where you can ride backcountry ridges whilst soaking up the views over Seneca Rocks.
If you’re into water sports, brave the Gauley River, one of the five best whitewater rivers in the world and home to a 14-foot raftable waterfall. If nothing else, catching a football game at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown (especially at night) is one of the most unique experiences in college football.
6. South Dakota
Annual visitors: 13.9 million
Why you should visit: We didn’t name this place the most underrated state in the nation because we have a bizarre affinity for fried beef on a stick. We did it because South Dakota is straight-up beautiful and for too long has been wrongfully used as a synonym for “the middle of nowhere.”
Mount Rushmore sits in the middle of South Dakota’s Black Hills, a region full of spectacular mountains and scenic drives. Take the Needles Highway near Custer through fascinating rock formations, or drive literally any stretch of the Badlands to see scenery like nowhere else in the world. Custer State Park is one of the few places in America where a buffalo in the road can cause a traffic jam; the annual Buffalo Roundup takes place here, when thousands thunder through the park as rangers round them up for medical checks and counts.
SD's roadside attractions are also among the quirkiest in America. Take I-90 east from the Black Hills and you’ll pass ghost towns, a dinosaur sculpture park, the famous Wall Drug Store and the World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell. You’ll end up in Sioux Falls, one of those small cities that feels a hell of a lot bigger than it is, and a best great place to spend a weekend.
5. Vermont
Annual visitors: 13 million
Why you should visit: It’s the only state in America where you can go to an opera in Canada. The Haskell Free Library and Opera House in Derby sits right on the US-Canadian border and the building lies in both countries.
Vermonters are maple obsessed, so grab a maple creamy along the Lake Champlain bike path in the summer. It's also got more breweries (and distilleries) than a state this size rightfully should, so you can do a proper crawl through Citizen Cider, Switchback, Hill Farmstead, and the taproom at American Flatbread.
Then there are those ice cream guys, Len and Gary or something. They’ve apparently got a factory there where you can try flavors that either haven’t hit the market yet, or never will. And finally, if you’re an outdoor type, nobody in New England does skiing better than VT. But this you know. There's also an annual naked bike race at Jay Peak, in case you weren't aware.
4. Montana
Annual visitors: 11.7 million
Why you should visit: Montana? As in, the state with Glacier AND Yellowstone National Parks is the fourth LEAST-visited state? Yep. Obviously, we don’t need to sell you on why you should visit Montana, the aforementioned national parks and Big Sky country are reason enough to make the trip there.
Check out Whitefish, what’s become a trendy resort town outside of Glacier with first-rate skiing; it's not nearly as crowded or douchey as its counterparts in Colorado, Utah, or even Jackson Hole. If you’re into fly fishing, there’s no better place to do it than Missoula, where the Blackfoot River was made famous in A River Runs Through It. And in between Whitefish and Missoula, definitely make a stop at Flathead Lake.
And then there’s the testicle festival. Held in Clinton the first weekend of August, it’s a four-day celebration of Rocky Mountain oysters that features wet T-shirt contests and a coed underwear (“or less”) tricycle race, plus a big-ball competition. Which is exactly what it sounds like.
3. Wyoming
Annual visitors: 8.5 million
Why you should visit: The state with the best national park in America somehow can’t get anyone to visit for anything else. Yellowstone brings in 3 million people a year (even though it covers three different states) but 7 million people came to Wyoming last year for other reasons -- so what were they?
Well, Jackson Hole is the obvious choice -- it's one of the most challenging ski areas in the nation and a popular luxury vacation alternative for the wealthy who are tired of Aspen. It also attracts extreme skiers and snowboarders, and is adjacent to Grand Teton National Park. Even if you’re not so big on nature, there’s Cheyenne Frontier Days, which locals describe as a kind of Mardi Gras for cowboys -- although we’re not sure the whole beads-for-boobs thing would be nearly as cool with a bunch of cowpokes. And if that event is just a little too played out for you, there’s the Laramie Jubilee the weekend before.
2. Delaware
Annual visitors: 7.3 million
Why you should visit: Two words: tax-free shopping. It’s like a statewide 8.5%-off sale EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! Beyond that, there are the beaches, routinely ranked the cleanest in the country, from the party-heavy Dewey Beach, to famous Rehoboth Beach, to the scenic Delaware Seashore State Park.
For those who live in modern suburbs, you can get a taste of historical America on the cobblestone streets of Old New Castle, miles of Revolutionary War battlefields, and the old confederate POW prison at Ft Delaware. And, of course, the Gilded Age DuPont mansions.
And for sports fans, you can watch a NASCAR race at Dover or experience a tailgate that’s more like a family picnic before a University of Delaware football game. The tailgates outside UD's stadium are less of a huge frat party than a massive get-together where everybody knows your name.
1. Alaska
Annual visitors: 2.07 million
Why you should visit: If only Alaska was anywhere... ANYWHERE closer than “next to Russia.” It’s a long, cold trek to reach the last frontier, but absolutely worth the effort. Over half of this breathtaking state’s visitors come via cruise ship, which typically navigate the inner passage of southeast Alaska past blue glaciers and through towering fjords. If the lido deck life isn’t for you, smaller adventure cruises take passengers into areas big boats can’t reach, affording more opportunities to hike through majestic wilderness and see wildlife up close. You could also hitch a ride on one of the country’s prettiest train rides from Skagway to White Pass Summit.
The capital in Juneau has a big-league food scene for such a small city, and the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage is the best in the nation to see polar bears and other arctic wildlife. And if you can brave the dead of winter, Alaska is lucky to be the only place in our great nation with a seat for the Northern Lights.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.