Travel This Hidden Mountain Village Is Like a Warp Zone to Bavaria Every day is Oktoberfest in Leavenworth.

A couple years ago, a pair of road-tripping German friends traveling through Seattle asked me for a good place to get out into nature in my native Washington. I could have sent them practically anywhere, but I told them to drive east of Seattle for a couple hours until they hit the town of Leavenworth. I gave them zero context. A few hours later they called me: “Ver are we and vhy does it look like Bavaria?” Leavenworth appears in the dense, winding forests of the Cascade Mountains in Washington State like a strange dream. As the town snaps into focus, it becomes clear that this is a far cry from the typical Pacific Northwest timber towns that that dot Highway 2. A uniform Tudor aesthetic emerges, with alpine buildings and A-frame homes enveloping you in a Bavarian feel so authentic you'd be forgiven for thinking you'd gone through a wormhole to Europe. Strolling hotel-packed downtown, you'll pass German-style steinhouses and restaurants serving giant platters of schnitzel and kraut at eateries like Andreas Keller Restaurant and Leavenworth Sausage Garten. Lederhosen-clad polka musicians walk the streets en route to gigs. German sausages hang invitingly in the windows amid a row of shops where you'll find strudel bakeries, chocolate shops, and seemingly endless pretzels. Shops hock an array of goods to folks who are here to see the iconic Nutcracker Museum. Even the McDonald's is decked out in German finery. If that sounds slightly cheesy, well, it can be. That, too, is part of the charm. MORE: Washington’s North Cascades range is also pretty dreamy

Leavenworth assumed its Bauernhaus-style architecture and design back in the ‘60s in an attempt to boost tourism in the sleepy and scenic railway town. It's hardly the only US town to lean hard into this transportative aesthetic -- in villages Frankenmuth, Michigan, Hermann, Missouri, and Amana Colonies, Iowa the schnitzel is strong. But Leavenworth's mountainous backdrop and isolated location registers on a different level. Today, the town of 2,000 brings in some 2 million annual visitors like some sort of Bavarian Brigadoon. The biggest draws are the Oktoberfest and the Christmas Lighting Festival -- both very sadly canceled this year, but typically attracting throngs of visitors to a town that transforms into a veritable wunderland. But even when the festivals aren't drawing the masses with the promise of horse-drawn carriage rides and gigantic steins of marzen, the place is a magnet for lovers of the great outdoors. This is home to world-class skiing and some of the most celebrated climbing routes in the US, plus hiking in the surrounding Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and watersports on the Wenatchees River and Lake. Many just come for the overall vibe. Here, surrounded by mountains, you can actually feel transported if you let the mood sweep over you and embrace it all. “There are lots of restaurants and shops, so if you're into retail therapy, this is the place for you," says Patrick Ryan, general manager at the busy Stein and Bavarian Bistro & Bar. "Plenty of wineries, breweries, and cider as well. People are friendly and the tourists from around the world are mostly just happy to be on vacation, so it's a pleasant place to work." MORE: Keep exploring and you’ll find damn fine pie in the real Twin Peaks

Leavenworth's destination status has been a boon for tourism, but isn't without its problems for locals. With one road in and out, streets are often packed with traffic. And as the popularity rises, so too does the cost of living. “While most of us appreciate the many benefits of the tourism economy, we do not want to become just a resort made up largely of retirees and second homes for those living elsewhere,” says Mayor Carl Florea, who has lived in Leavenworth since 1985. “It is crucial that we are able to house a significant number of our own workforce here. This is the biggest challenge facing Leavenworth today.” Those issues have left locals struggling from the sidelines, and the glut of visitors can leave many residents feeling like outsiders in their own town as weekenders cram into restaurants and public spaces. Even visitors are beginning to feel the crush: When my family goes to see my brother, for example, they have begun staying at Nason Creek nearly an hour north of town. That being said, it’s still possible to visit without feeling overwhelmed by booming tourism. You just have to avoid the most thronged times, whether that means going in the weeks after Christmas, or plotting your own personal Oktoberfest in actual October. “The fall is a favorite time of the year around here. Yet, once school begins after Labor Day, you can experience the best of Leavenworth without huge crowds by coming midweek,” says Florea. "If you really like the lights of the Christmas season, but don’t want to fight the holiday crowds, a great time to visit is in January or February as the lights remain up, but the crowds are much smaller. The spring is also a great time to visit as days are often lovely, but not hot, and the crowds don’t get overly large until the end of June, first of July.” MORE: Work out some of that lager in the healing waters of Soap Lake

