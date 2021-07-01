5 LGBTQ-Friendly Trips You Can Take With Your Parents (and Still Have Fun On)

If you’re the kind of family who likes spa days, hiking, and feeling all the feels, head to one of the hottest destinations in Arizona. Ranked #2 on

USA Today’s list of the most welcoming cities

in the US in 2019, it's a hit for everyone.

Strap on your hiking boots and trek along Sedona’s stunning red rocks (like Courthouse Butte and Airport Mesa) where you’ll find plenty of spots to meditate, do outdoor yoga, and get in touch with the area’s famed mystic energy—believed to promote healing. Even better, go with

Vortex Yoga and Hiking

which promises a transformational experience. No worries if you’re not feeling like a hike; you can easily reach stunning viewpoints by car. Or spend the day pampering yourselves at world-class spas such as

Sedona’s New Day Spa