An LGBTQIA+ Guide to Where to Stay, Party, and Chill in Asbury Park, New Jersey

What to see and do

Asbury Park is a laid-back vacation destination, so don’t feel bad if you don’t do much beyond enjoying the beach. But if you are feeling a little more adventurous, here are the best things to do in Asbury Park:

Relax on the beach: The stretch between 4th and 5th Avenue Beach (south of Convention Hall) is known as the queer section of Asbury Park. Be aware that there is a charge to enter the beach: Day passes cost $6 from Monday to Friday and $9 on weekends and holidays. If you’re staying for a longer period or plan to visit several times, a season pass ($70) may be more economical.

Take a stroll on the boardwalk: No trip to Asbury Park is complete without a stroll down the boardwalk! The mile-long promenade is the perfect place to soak up the Jersey Shore vibe and for people watching.

Take a day trip to Gunnison Beach: If you want to get to know a different beach on the Jersey Shore, head to Gunnison Beach in Sandy Hook, which is about 35 minutes north of Asbury Park. The southernmost section of Area G is known as the gay nude area of the beach.

Enjoy the art: Thanks to the Wooden Walls Art Project, over 30 murals have been painted on the Sunset Pavilion Building. There are also murals on the walls of the casino, under the beachfront Casino walkway, and in downtown Asbury Park on Bond Street.

Not sure where to start? Visit the smaller galleries first: Parlor Gallery (contemporary art), art629 (which often features exhibits by LGBTQIA+ artists), Whitepoint Gallery (showcasing emerging artists and contemporary art), and Hot Sand (a glassblowing studio).

Silverball Pinball Museum: Part museum, part arcade, the Silverball Museum Arcade has over 600 games in its rotation and over 200 vintage pinball machines ranging from the 1930s to the 1980s. Admission rates depend on how long you want to stay: If you’re into pinball, go for the full-day ticket at $20; if you only want to have a quick look around, the half-hour pass at $10 is sufficient. No-play passes are $2.50. The museum is open from 11 am to 9 pm Monday through Thursday, till midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and till 9 pm on Sundays.

Explore the Jersey Shore by bike: Cycling is a great way to see more of the Jersey Shore—you can go south to Manasquan Beach or Point Pleasant Beach (less than an hour away) or north to Long Branch Beach (about 30 minutes by bike). You can rent bikes at the Asbury Park Cyclery.