9 LGBTQIA+ Tour Companies That Will Help You Travel Well

Everyone should be able to pack their authentic selves and feel welcomed when they travel, but for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, this notion is often supplanted by hesitation. Luckily though, with travel specialists who cater to the community, and organizations like the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), there’s no need to go it alone.

While LGBTQIA+ folks may have more to think about when it comes to planning a trip, leaning on a tour operator or trip designer can make all the difference. These savvy industry experts have made it their duty to learn the ins and outs of queer travel, whether it’s for a group of gay men, a lesbian couple, a solo transgender tourist, or a family with same-sex parents. Working with a specialist is about more than obtaining reliable inspiration on where to go in the first place (that’ll likely be informed by the status of LGBTQIA+ rights in that destination), but also which specific queer-friendly hotels, restaurants, and attractions to add to your itinerary. LGBTQIA+ folks need not consider their identity as a barrier to travel, but something that can only be enriched by each soul-swelling moment away from home.

No matter where you plan to travel, here's a list of people who will help you get away and travel well.