How America Misunderstands the South, According to the Liberal Redneck

I spent two hours in gridlock traffic to escape Los Angeles for one of its weirder suburban offspring: the city of Brea. There, at the Improv, I connected with three touring comedians who are trying to give the South a better name -- as somewhere intelligent, progressive, and modern.

Then, five minutes in, they gave me a milkshake that contained a Schedule I banned drug.

This was my introduction to the comedic minds behind a new political identity that you’ve probably seen scrolling down your Facebook timeline: the Liberal Redneck. Trae Crowder is the face of the videos, making small, self-shot declarations that tackle abortion rights and gun laws but mixing down-home Southern drawl with a left-leaning yet folksy perspective. Along with co-writers Corey Ryan Forrester and Drew Morgan, they are currently criss-crossing the country as The WellRED Comedy Tour. It’s for telling jokes, and also to support their new book, The Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin’ Dixie Outta the Dark.