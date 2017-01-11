The World's Most Satisfied Country Is...

As the eminent sage and undead sideshow Mick Jagger once crooned, satisfaction's pretty hard to come by -- even if you're a god-level rock star with thoroughly enviable moves.

Still, even though Mick can't get no (no no, no no), satisfaction actually seems to be achievable in certain parts of the world, and a recent research paper by the Fraser Institute sought to quantify who these strange, satisfied people really are.

The paper used data from the World Values Survey, an annual survey which asks large numbers of people in different countries to rank their life satisfaction on a 1-10 scale. Combining this with data from the European Values Study, the paper formed a unified ranking of countries with the highest (and lowest) life satisfaction scores in the world. Unsurprisingly, the United States failed to place on either list.