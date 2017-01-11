The World's 10 Most Livable Cities Aren't in the US

America's great at a lot of things, like freedom, making movies, and adding donuts/bacon to everything. Also, freedom.

One thing we're less adept at than others, though, is having cities that are actually nice to live in -- at least according to the Economist Intelligence Unit, whose ranking of livable cities for 2015 came out this week and featured a conspicuous lack of US locations. The report examined 140 international cities, using weighted factors such as education, culture, and infrastructure to develop a livability rating on a 1-100 scale.

Melbourne topped the list for the fifth year in a row, with an impressive overall score of 97.5 -- it wasn't a total blowout though, as Vienna came damn close to unseating the reigning champ with a score of 97.4, which pushed it into second place instead. The close calls didn't stop there, though: Vancouver's score of 97.3 gave it just enough steam to steal third place, beating out Toronto's 97.2.