The World's 10 Most Livable Cities Aren't in the US

America's great at a lot of things, like freedom, making movies, and adding donuts/bacon to everything. Also, freedom.

One thing we're less adept at than others, though, is having cities that are actually nice to live in -- at least according to the Economist Intelligence Unit, whose ranking of livable cities for 2015 came out this week and featured a conspicuous lack of US locations. The report examined 140 international cities, using weighted factors such as education, culture, and infrastructure to develop a livability rating on a 1-100 scale.

Melbourne topped the list for the fifth year in a row, with an impressive overall score of 97.5 -- it wasn't a total blowout though, as Vienna came damn close to unseating the reigning champ with a score of 97.4, which pushed it into second place instead. The close calls didn't stop there, though: Vancouver's score of 97.3 gave it just enough steam to steal third place, beating out Toronto's 97.2.

Americans shouldn't feel all bad, though: Honolulu earned a score of 94.1, which is pretty great even if it's not "top 10" material. Hell, Detroit even scored 85 points, and while that's technically a 5.7-point drop from its standings in 2010, 85 points is still nothing to turn your nose up at. Plus, given how many livability rankings come out each year, nobody should take a snubbing too personally. Except maybe Billings, MT.

Check out the full top 10 below:

10. Zurich, Switzerland
10. Helsinki, Finland
9. Auckland, New Zealand
8. Perth, Australia
7. Sydney, Australia
5. Adelaide, Australia
5. Calgary, Canada
4. Toronto, Canada
3. Vancouver, Canada
2. Vienna, Austria
1. Melbourne, Australia

Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he sometimes wonders about the livability of his apartment. Follow his lifeless tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com  

Stuff You'll Like