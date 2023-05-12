How to Live the Private Island Life Without the Private Island Credit Score

Wake up at the resort, and there’s no mistaking you’re in the tropics. Sun streams through the slats of your wooden treehouse or the creases of your glamping tent while birds—some visiting from the sanctuary island across the way, some who think you, too, live in the trees, because your home blends in so seamlessly—relentlessly pester you for some coffee talk. You give in, taking in some bird gossip with your morning cup while gazing out on the bluest strip of water in the USVI. Not a bad way to start the day.

Later, you can hike along one of three trails, each about thirty minutes long, before rewarding your efforts with snorkeling around one of two reefs. Pick the reef by the docks, where they’ve partnered with the University of the Virgin Island’s Reef Response to support coral restoration, and you might find a surprise: parrot fish darting around coral planted on metal rebar, spelling out LOVANGO (it’s in the early stages, but it’s getting there).

Up until now, you’ve barely seen another soul—the private island life is private indeed. But this particular island has something of a split personality. After snorkeling, switch up your vibe from Gilligan to glam with lunch at the slick beach club next to the infinity pool looking out to St. John. Pair your meal with cocktails that utilize local breadfruit-infused vodka and other ingredients grown on the island, like tangy tamarind. And speaking of St. John, a day trip there is just a short ferry ride away, plenty of time to get back for moonlit dinner with your feet in the sand, soaking up a setting that feels worlds away from home. No passport required.