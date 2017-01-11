The 12 Best Restaurants in Liverpool

This maritime city has a lot more going for it than the fact that it's The Beatles' hometown -- it's also home to the second-largest Chinatown in the world! OK, maybe that's not as cool as the Beatles thing, but the fact remains that Liverpool's a surprising cultural hub, steeped in history and art, which means it's also home to some really solid places to eat. Here are 12 restaurants you won't want to miss.
Billing itself as a "cafe, bar, hideout," Filter + Fox is a dark, hip bar in the center of Liverpool made for lingering over drinks with friends. It's an all-day kind of place, one that serves coffee and breakfast in the morning, then seamlessly transitions to cocktails and small plates at night. The food definitely helps, with a curated menu of classic sandwiches and vegetarian snacks feeding patrons throughout the day. The cocktail list is an eclectic mix of old-fashioned fizzes and flips and entirely new cocktails, each one crafted with care by the dedicated bar staff.
Liverpool's premiere American-themed bar, Rack & Dollar has everything you need to party like a Yankee. There are over 70 American whiskeys, bottled American beers, and some of the best foods from the former Colony coming out of the kitchen. The bar's signature Sailor Jerry's ribs combine two American favorites (rum and barbeque) into one dish, and other Southern flavors are all over this classic bar food menu. To complete the illusion you're in the USA, the bar is full of US-style dollar pool tables (and UK ones, just in case), and a private room dominated by a portrait of Muhammad Ali is available for groups and parties.
The relatively young chef, Josh Moore, in charge of Liverpool's Cedar Gin & Fire is exciting his fellow Liverpudlians with new twists on British classics, adding unexpected but delicious flavors to favorites like roast fish and oxtail. Cedar changes their menu almost daily to take advantage of whatever is freshest and most in-season at that moment, so every time you go to this hidden gem it's a different experience. Locals visit not only for the food, but for the eponymous Gin—with dozens of boutique varieties of the liquor and a selection of house-made tonics, you can mix up a unique drink to fit your meal every time.
The Monro, which proudly identifies as Liverpool's first gastropub (a bar that places equal emphasis on cuisine), has lunch, dinner and tasting menus that offer incredible selections of artisan breads, fish, steaks, pastas and desserts at affordable prices. If you want to skip the meal (although it'd be insulting if you did) and get straight to drinking, this spot's got a beer garden with excellent pint prices and and even better offering of gin cocktails.
The Quarter, rightfully located in Liverpool's Georgian Quarter, is an independent Italian restaurant and bakery. It isn't the food, albeit locally sourced and highly acclaimed, that makes this spot a must visit (it's exactly what's expected of an Italian restaurant of this caliber — pasta, steak and seafood dishes and a selection of stone-baked pizzas). Instead, it's the delightfully quirky yet romantic setting that sets it apart with its bright green and yellow walls, fresh-baked bread lining the windows and cozy leather booths.
This dive in the Georgian Quarter is Liverpool's strange yet beautiful, prison-inspired answer to the American '50s diner. Every dark room in Death Row looks, more or less, like a jail cell (mugshots and pay phones adorn the walls) while still maintaining the vibe of a "normal" diner (tiled walls, red neon-light art). Thankfully, food options here are more plentiful and far superior to those of an actual prison's (see: specialty burgers and chicken sandwiches, wings, all-day breakfast and the cocktail menu of your dreams).
The Philharmonic Pub is everything you'd want and expect from an old-school English pub. Its housed inside a Victorian-era building in central Liverpool, serves traditional English tea and pub grub, and at night becomes host to a rowdy crowd of concertgoers (from the Royal Liverpool Harmonic Orchestra venue across the street) looking to try its mass selection of international beer and spirits. This place has been around since the 1800s, and its interior — decked out in stained glass, wood paneling, worn leather seating and chandeliers — hasn't changed much since.
Beneath Hope Street Hotel in the Georgian Quarter, The London Carriage Works delivers European cuisine entirely from Northeastern England farms and wineries. Menus — ranging from breakfast to afternoon tea to daytime and evening a la carte — offer staples such as the full English breakfast, large platters (for two) of veggies, meats, seafood or cheese, and a barrage of mains including fish and chips, pork cutlets and duck breast, to name merely a few. An excellent date spot (see: sharing platters), this restaurant oozes romantic ambiance (reminiscent of the late '90s) with its open brick walls, low lighting and deep-red leather furnishing.
Ropewalks' Maray serves small plates and cocktails. Here, sharing is caring: The menu is catered specifically to groups of 3-6, and it's recommended that everyone at the table order two or three plates. The spot has one all-day menu (which changes seasonally), and its chock full of meat, fish and veggie options such as lamb, mackerel and falafel. A dozen wine options are offered from very corner of the globe, and modern takes on classic cocktails (the beetroot and hibiscus gin and tonic, for example) make this open, rustic restaurant perfect for intimate group celebrations.
Liverpool is home to one of the largest Chinatowns in the world, and Yuet Ben is one of the city's cult favorites for Chinese food. This family-owned spot, on the edge of Ropewalks and the Georgian Quarter, has been around since 1968 and prides itself on its Northern Chinese roots. If you're only ordering for yourself, nothing on the menu here will set you back more than 12 bucks, and your options from both the regular and vegetarian menus — the expected array of dumplings, noodles, pork, beef and chicken — are practically endless.
This spot atop West Tower is (no pun intended) at the height of luxury. With a stunning view of River Mersey and the Liverpool skyline, you can feast on a traditional English tea (finger sandwiches and assorted pastries), take a pick from fresh mains (shoulder of lamb, hake, roast pork) at lunch or fill up with small selections (pork belly, scallops, beef fillet) from the tasting menu as you sip on one of Panoramic's many champagne options.
Located in the heart of Liverpool's historic Georgian quarter, Puschka is is a family-owned joint that places heavy emphasis on fresh and locally sourced ingredients. Both the early evening menu and a la carte menu change seasonally, but you should always expect to find cheese directly from Liverpool Cheese Co., a slew of delectable mains (monkfish, lamb and pork chop) and dessert puddings. Despite its upscale menu, this spot's humble eating space (complete with purple walls, purple lighting and black, victorian wall decor) maintains a sleek yet lighthearted atmosphere.