Berlin Is a Magnet for Artistic Expats. Here’s How to Make It Your New Home.

The artist visa makes moving to Berlin shockingly easy

Citizens within Europe’s Schengen area are allowed to live and work within Germany, but a non-EU citizen from Canada, such as myself, needs a residence permit. Germany offers such permits for employees, self-employed workers, and students, as well as working holiday visas to citizens of Australia, Israel, Japan, Canada, and New Zealand. However, like many newcomers to Berlin, I applied for a freelance artist visa.

Berlin is the only German city with a freelance visa specifically geared towards artists. Anyone in a creative field—writers, musicians, photographers, designers—can apply. The visa is typically good for one to three years, and you apply for extensions at the immigration office. Unlike most other visas, which can take a few months to be approved, you may be lucky enough to walk out with one on your very first appointment.

Still, there are hoops to jump through. As part of his visa process, American comedian Tyrone Stallone needed to collect 15 letters from comedy clubs and bars saying he could gig there. That hard work paid off, and he’s pioneering the city’s fledgling standup scene with sold-out shows.

Stallone says the freedom he feels in Berlin spans professional but also personal, particularly as a Black man from Los Angeles where he often felt like a “second-class citizen.”

“Berlin isn’t like other places where after a bad show, you might be screwed (financially) for a few months,” he says. “You can still be creative and fall flat on your face, get up, and try again.”

Artists Calla Henkel and Max Pitegoff from Minneapolis and Buffalo, respectively, are “still rolling on artist visas” for nine years. In Berlin, they explore performance art, theater, photography, and particularly large-scale works that wouldn’t have been possible as broke, fledgling artists in New York. Last year, the duo opened TV Bar, an underground hangout, performance space, and film studio all rolled into one.

“Here in Berlin, there are all these kinds of semi-institutions alternative spaces in people’s apartments, bars in basements,” says Henkel. “All these sort of in-between spaces wouldn’t normally be possible (elsewhere).”