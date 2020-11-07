For Expats in the Black Diaspora, Ghana is a Real-Life Wakanda

Ghana boasts the fifth-fastest growing economy on the African continent , and the fact that English is its main language smooths the transition process for expats. More crucially, the country adopted a Right of Abode law, which offers members of the Black Diaspora the legal right to live in the country, creating unprecedented access for many.

New York native Muhammida El Muhajir had traveled all over the world, but it wasn’t until she visited Ghana that she felt like she was truly accepted.

“I didn’t feel out of place. It was a place where I could be Black and excellent and it wasn’t an anomaly,” says El Muhajir, who owns a digital marketing and communications agency.

The entrepreneur moved to Ghana in 2014 for a tech startup fellowship and has quickly assimilated into the easygoing society.

“I feel like I have returned to my ancestral homeland. I have never taken a DNA test, but I feel connected to the land and people,” she says. “I also feel like I am restoring my ancestral memory. Just by being here, I am restoring the culture, language, and traditions that were stripped from Africans during the transatlantic slave trade.”