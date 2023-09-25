The 2000s Teen Rom-Coms That Introduced a Generation to International Travel

One part location, one part movie magic

When Fall first signed on to direct Lizzie McGuire, the location was already written in the script. Why the screenwriters chose the Italian capital, he doesn’t quite remember, but ultimately, it didn’t matter—it was the perfect fit. “It felt like we were all a bunch of kids on a trip to Rome making a movie about kids on a trip to Rome,” he recalls fondly. The director had a month before filming to scout locations, research which paid off in the form of the famous “Volare” scene, where McGuire rides on the back of Valisari’s vespa, winding through narrow streets and past popular landmarks like the Piazza del Popolo and the Pantheon.

Fall made sure to sprinkle in a few homages to old movies, so that the inevitable adults in the audience could also get in on the magic. Take the Trevi Fountain scene, for instance. “It starts with three kids throwing three coins in a fountain,” Fall says. “There was a movie about Rome called Three Coins in the Fountain, as well as a song [of the same name] from the ’50s.”

And when it came time to shoot the finale—a.k.a. famously klutzy McGuire’s pop star-meets-gladiator moment—Fall had us all fooled. “I think one of the funniest things is kids thought you could actually have a concert inside the Colosseum,” he laughs. “We did it through visual effects—this amazing company called Rainmaker created the inside of the Colosseum, plus we built sets in Vancouver. All the interior, the stage, and a lot of the stuff you see when they’re backstage was shot on sets.”

And that glamorous hotel where McGuire and co-star David “Gordo” Gordon share a romantic rooftop kiss? Also a set. “I had an amazing production designer who designed a functioning elevator,” Fall says. “In a way, it’s almost too much—how could they have afforded to stay in this five-star hotel? But when he showed me the designs, I was like, ‘You know what? This movie has a bit of magic in it, let’s go with the pretty one. I don’t want to film a movie where they stay at a crappy youth hostel.’” (The exterior of the hotel, however, can be found on the corner of Vicolo de’ Cinque and Via del Moro in Rome.)