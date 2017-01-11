The Wels catfish can grow up to 13ft in length and 800lbs in weight, or roughly the size of two pre-surgery Ruben Studdards. Which would really be something -- Loch Ness sees about 1 million visitors each year, though if two Ruben Studdards were crooning around the pond, that number would definitely be like 4 million.

The Catfish Hunter, Feltham, said he could spend another decade in search of the real answer, telling Sky "I'm not saying the mystery's solved. I'm still looking for a better explanation than that."

When reached for explanation, Ruben Studdard said, "Sorry 2004."

