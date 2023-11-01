The Ultimate Guide to London Nightlife

Southbank

Another swanky hotel bar—a genre that London has historically dominated—this contribution from acclaimed barkeep and creative mastermind Ryan Chetiyawardana impresses with a narrative-driven roster of concoctions fashioned to make even minor components shine like the main character.

“I love encouraging people to try new and different things,” adds Ford. “Chetiyawardana and his team come up with their own cocktail ingredients with an eye for sustainability, all of which are wild, wonderful, and unique. You can find thunder mushrooms and tree caramel, bread bitters and burnt pea pods—It’s certainly one of the craziest sounding menus out there, but these drinks taste fabulous.”

West End

“Salvatore Calabrese is one of the most famous bartenders in the world, and this bar, his latest, is one of his best,” says Ford. This Corinthia London hotel newcomer from international “startender” Salvatore Calabrese ranks among the most exciting London openings in recent years. And this stylish venture from the inventor of the Breakfast Martini is definitely one of his most ambitious, sporting a Jazz Age theme that touches everything from the plush velvet drapery to the dapper cocktail menu. As Ford puts it, “The bar is doing its best to reinvent the ‘20s through its design, live music, and the drinks they serve.”