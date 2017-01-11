Sheep Lost in Australia Yields 30 Sweaters Worth of Fleece

An overgrown Australian sheep named "Chris" was found and shorn for what is believed to be the first time ever this week. The 89lbs of wool he shed is equivalent to 30 sweaters, which is like at least one or two sweaters too many for the average person.

According to Time, the Canberra RSPCA, which rescued Chris, hopes to register all that fleece with Guinness World Records. "He’s looking really good, he looks like a new man," RSPCA chief executive Tammy Ven Dange said. You would too if you just lost half your body weight.

Sadly, Chris' sweaters won't be available at your local Ann Taylor Loft. Apparently, the fleece was too long to be sold commercially. Champion shearer (???!!!) Ian Elkins said, "I wouldn’t say it's high quality, but you wouldn’t expect it to be running around in the bush that long unshorn." Chris was not available for comment, but we can only assume he was greatly offended by this slight.