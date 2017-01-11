What Your Area Code Says About You

404

Atlanta, GA

You own a Chipper Jones jersey T, but haven’t been to a game since 2012. Doesn't matter though, these three numbers give you the most street cred in all of the ATL. 678? Hahaha, no thanks.



770

Atlanta, GA

You spend more time on I-285 than you do with your family. Or, you just never bother going into Atlanta and can't wait until the Braves move to Cobb County.



718

New York City, NY

You actually DID live in Brooklyn before it was cool.



202

Washington, DC

You’re giving the number to whatever government office you work in, because nobody lives in DC long enough to actually have a 202 number.

