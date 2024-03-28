Lukas Gage Learns to Flirt in the Local Language Everywhere He Goes

I have a love-hate relationship with travel. I love it and I hate it. I love to see the world, to constantly be moving, to meet new people, and see new places. But it can also wipe me out. I always need a day to adjust to a new time zone, so I'll hibernate for about 24 hours whenever I go somewhere. I know you're supposed to walk around and touch the ground when you land, but that's not for me. I prefer to take a nap and order room service.

The first trip I remember going on was to Budapest when I was seven years old. It feels like such a random place to go for a first trip, but I remember I had to go on a family trip there and I did a bunch of research. I learned some Hungarian words. I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I went to all those thermal baths and it was great. I loved it. I don’t remember any Hungarian now, but I’ve got a few Czech phrases in my back pocket because I was recently in Prague for a few days. Whenever I travel somewhere new I’ll try to learn some important key phrases: how to say hi, how to order food, how to flirt.

Another travel memory I have is from about 10 years ago, when I was on a flight that had to make an emergency landing. Someone's laptop randomly caught on fire and it filled the whole plane with smoke. Everyone onboard was screaming and crying because we had no idea what was going on. None of us knew it was just a faulty laptop. It was terrifying at the moment, but since then, I’ve been able to think to myself, “If I could make it through that, I can make it through anything.”

Rapid fire

Window, middle, or aisle seat?

Aisle. I pee nonstop during flights and I don't want to put anyone through hell by getting up every hour. Always aisle. Also, who would choose the middle? Who would be like, “I love to sit in the middle smushed between people?” Never.

Pack light or overpack?

I overpack. I always think that I'm going to get dressed up and go to different places and have all these looks. Then I end up wearing my sweatpants and a sweatshirt the whole time and I wonder why I packed so much.

Favorite way to pass time on a plane?

I have to medicate—specifically, Unisom. I have to get that sleeping pill over the counter. And I'll watch a movie. I always cry while watching a movie on a plane. There's something so vulnerable about flying in a metal tube in the sky and I'm just in the zone. I will always cry to a movie. And then I'll pass out.

Biggest travel fear?

It's so morbid, but I'm always thinking, “We could go down at any moment.” I guess that is my biggest travel fear. I still get scared of turbulence, somehow. I don't know why, because I know it's actually much safer than being in a car, but it still scares me.

Best tip for fighting jet lag?

I would say take a sleeping pill on the plane so you can sleep through the flight. I also would say to do your whole beauty routine on the plane, so even if you are tired, you still look okay. Then once you land, if you can try to fight through it and stay up and try to just get on with your day, that would be great. Drink a lot of coffee.

But again, I'm so bad at it. I'm all talk. I just end up being jet lagged and sleeping the whole time, so I'm the worst person for advice.

Favorite travel snack?

I love a salt and vinegar chip. That's my go-to.

Go-to drink order on a plane?

I always like a Diet Coke on the plane. I like Diet Coke on a plane and in the movie theater, but not in real life. I don't know why. Something about it just hits different on a plane.