This Caribbean Hotel Is the Perfect Entry-Level Luxury Getaway

I knew I’d found the right luxury hotel when someone felt comfortable enough to ask the sommelier about bagged wine.

The sun had recently set, and I was parked on a high stool in the warm, dimly-lit lobby of the Park Hyatt on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts. A small group of us—just a half dozen, thanks to the island’s slow summers—had gathered for an early evening wine tasting. Our sommelier, a Frenchman who’d abandoned the European mainland for a laid-back life in the Caribbean, had a slow, meandering way of speaking that punctuated the easygoing nature of his masterclass.

Unlike so many wine courses—the ones in which the instructor presumes you know words like “appellation” and “demi-sec,” but you’re too busy trying to prove you can do a perfect glass-swirl to pay attention, anyway—this Frenchman could not have given a damn about the way we held our stems.