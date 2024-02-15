2024’s Hottest Luxe Hotel Perk? Custom Bath Menus

Design by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist Design by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist

A custom-drawn bath has been the epitome of luxury for millennia. When accompanied with candles, sweet treats, and perfumes, the right bath could make anyone feel like Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette: lavish and regal, if slightly problematic. Even the Saltburn tub has an alluring opulence all its own—the addition of Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan is just a bonus. As if a gorgeous standalone bathtub weren’t luxurious enough, a growing number of hotels around the world are devising custom in-room bath menus—think room service, but for spa touches. After all, the best baths, just like the best cheese boards, have thoughtful accouterments that engage all of the senses. At the Waldorf Astoria Cabos Los Pedregal, a cliffside resort in Los Cabos overlooking the Pacific Ocean, a menu of in-room “soak rituals'' feature different bath oils, scrubs, candles, and even flower petals. Pilar Gonzalez, the spa director of the property, observed that COVID-19 drove guest interest in self-care and DIY treatments. “People ultimately want to pamper themselves while on vacation,” she says. “And there is nothing more over-the-top than having our spa team draw you a bath in a deep soaking tub filled with rejuvenating oils, salts, and aromas.”

Georgia's Sea Island doesn't skimp when it comes to rose petals. | Sea Island | Sea Island

The Sea, for example, is a hydrating seaweed bath with sea salts and bath oils, and the Lovers, which is their most popular, is a soak with rose petals, flickering candles, Champagne, and treats from the chef. At Los Pedregal, on my first proper trip after two pandemic years trapped in my Brooklyn apartment, the sight of a standalone tub where I could soak and luxuriate in peace nearly brought me to tears. In an unprecedented turn, I ordered from the bath menu before the room service one. Afterwards, I took a walk along the water, letting the Pacific lap up my shins, and then returned to my seaweed bath waiting for me—heaven forbid I spend one single second unable to immerse my limbs in rejuvenating water. “Steeping in a hot tub is nothing new, because obviously bathing culture has been around forever,” says Regan Stephens, travel writer and co-founder of Saltete, a publishing platform for interactive travel guides. “But we’ve seen a rise in hotel bath culture recently: bath menus, tubs tricked out in custom scents, small-batch beauty products, soundtracks, and even food and drink pairings. During the pandemic, it was a way for hotels to offer guests a sense of spa luxury, but in the safety of their own private sanctuary. Since then, though, we’ve become accustomed to a certain lifestyle—namely, that privacy.” In-room baths have become so popular that there is now such a thing as a “bath butler,” a person whose job is to prepare custom baths for guests. The Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale in Paradise Valley, Arizona, has a bath butler available to set up Herbivore Coconut Milk soaks and baths with specialty candles (like handmade soy Vim + Vigor delights). Even the outdoors are corralled into the experience: Bathtubs in some guest rooms look towards Camelback Mountain, making the service especially popular at sunset. At the Lodge at Sea Island in Georgia, a rose petal-equipped bath butler is available to prepare rose petal baths at any hour of the day, complete with candles and rose scrub.

In Iceland, the Retreat at Blue Lagoon dishes up personal soaks with a side of epic views. | The Retreat at Blue Lagoon Iceland

If baths can have menus just like wine or food, it would only follow that baths can have pairings. Las Alcobas Mexico City’s bath butler service pairs in-room bath treatments with services at their Aurora Spa; the butler drops off a tray holding a plush robe, slippers, and Bulgari bath products matching the scheduled treatment. “Instead of having to make small talk in the locker room wearing nothing but a cotton robe and borrowed slippers, no matter how plush the whole situation is, some guests are preferring solitude,” says Stephens. “And with an entire menu of options to make the bath a little haven, why not?” Beyond the privacy appeal, in-suite baths have grown even more desirable because they offer screen-free escapes. “I think baths specifically speak to the increasing desire to be unplugged—to leave your phone on the dresser, bring a paper book or magazine, and be unavailable for a stretch.” More properties are expanding their lines of bath and skincare products to help guests bring the luxury tub experience home with them. At the Retreat at Blue Lagoon in Iceland, perhaps the most famous soaking destination in the world, in-suite baths overlooking the turquoise canals of geothermal water come equipped with mineral bath salts harvested from the same silica that fills the lagoon. With baths like these, who needs the spa?