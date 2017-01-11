Baseball's Most Intolerable Fans, Ranked

Until the NFL took over one concussion at a time, baseball reigned as America's national pastime. Or did it? If you take a look at the state of American culture, one might argue that the REAL pastime is pissing each other off, and MAN are baseball fans good at that!

However, some fanbases are stronger than others in terms of total insufferability. So here they are, the fans for all 30 franchises, ranked from least to most offensive.



30. Milwaukee Brewers

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more affable fanbase than Brewers fans. They just kind of roll with things. Ryan Braun's a cheating liar? All good. Oh we're switching from the AL to the NL? No biggie. Beer sales are cut off? YOU SHUT UP AND DIE RIGHT NOW! Honestly though, Wisconsinites are just pretty psyched to have another outlet for tailgating and mass Leinie consumption in the warmer months between Packers seasons, and if the Brewers ever actually manage to break through and win the damn thing, so much the better.